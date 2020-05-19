They reveal that Mayeli Alonso has an arrest warrant The businesswoman, ex-wife of Lupillo Rivera, is not silent The Bank of America is suing her for 4 thousand dollars

What an impression! They reveal that the businesswoman Mayeli Alonso has an arrest warrant, but she does not remain silent and gives her version of the events through messages and a video.

In the first place, in the Instagram account of the journalist Nelssie Carrillo, this surprising event involving the ex-wife of Lupillo Rivera is reported.

“Well, according to the documents obtained, the Riverside County Superior Court, the businesswoman and ex-#lupillorivera, has an arrest warrant for not paying a traffic ticket, as she was fined in December 2019 for having her cell phone in the hand while driving. “

As if that were not enough, Mayeli Alonso is in more serious problems: “Apart from that, the Bank of America or #bankofamerica is suing her for $ 4000 dollars according to the documents for a credit card.”

But when nobody expected it, the businesswoman replied to the journalist Nelsie Carrillo: “Oh, Nelsie, look at where you went to fall, looking for my record for not having important news. I fixed my ticket a long time ago, I have my clean driving record, and my card was fixed a long time ago, since I did not have access to my mail due to my divorce, since I did not own that box and I never received those bills, I already paid it, don’t worry ”.

Mayeli Alonso concluded as follows: “Thank you for keeping me alive in the gossip, I know that you were also the one who sold the note with my partner in the Pachanga and invented that we were alone when you know perfectly well that there were more people.”

The controversy was just beginning, as Nelssie Carrillo responded to this message; “Settle that with the court because this came to me and I am only reporting. If there is proof that you fixed it, I correct it, I have no problem. The Pachanga thing, I wasn’t there and the photos were sent to me and I didn’t receive any money for it. If you have a copy of the invoice for that note, send it to me to publish it, because I didn’t know who you were with. ”

After this exchange of messages, Mayeli Alonso wrote again: “I was informed that you were the one who said that I was alone, but then nothing happens, Nelssie, I am not dying, you know that I can hold it”, at that Nelssie Carrillo said: “Well, I only said what they informed me, I have the message there if you want to see it.”

“Yes, hahaha, I already imagined that your friend came to you, from the millionaire, tell her to help me pay my ticket, that she is not a gacha,” said the ex-wife of Lupillo Rivera, to which Nelssie Carrillo responded on this occasion: “No, no friend, this was news among colleagues, I don’t know who you’re talking about.”

And who entered this exchange, was the boyfriend of Mayeli Alonso, the singer Jesús Mendoza, who went with everything to the journalist: “Nelsie and her fellow alphabets (sic), who cannot read or give a true note. Better get yourself a pull. “

Nelssie Carrillo was not silent: “You also look for how to sell your music and fill the dens, darling, because your career is not so spectacular.”