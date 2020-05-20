Journalist Nelssie Carrillo announces shocking news The former boyfriend of Mayeli Alonso uncovers a tremendous secret Calls Jesus Mendoza a “danger to society”

And the bomb exploded! After the controversy that arose between Nelssie Carrillo and Mayeli Alonso, where the journalist assured that Lupillo Rivera’s ex-wife had an arrest warrant and then both entered into an exchange of not very friendly messages, and in which Jesús Mendoza also intervened. , Mayeli’s ex-boyfriend exposes tremendous secret.

Through his Instagram account, Nelssie Carrillo shared a letter sent to him by “the mother of #jesusmendoza’s son @gabrielle_isabella_ where he calls him a danger to society.”

With more than 200 likes so far, this letter written by the former boyfriend of Mayeli Alonso (singer Jesús Mendoza), reads as follows: “When I have felt lonely and my world falls apart, I have to remember that I I am the world to someone who calls me mommy. “

“The wound is not healed by time, alcohol, or another nail as many say. The wound only heals when you understand it. Most of us believe that there must be some kind of goodness in everyone. The terrifying truth is that some people are permanently evil and rotten to the core, but they are often very, very good at hiding it. “

“These people see themselves as victims, no matter how horribly they have treated someone else. For them, the problem is not that they lie, cheat, steal and abuse. The problem is that those around us begin to notice these things. The image is everything for this type of people. They have a ‘False Being’, the false personality they present to the outside world (The Charmer). ”

Gabrielle Isabella, formerly of Jesús Mendoza, continues with her letter: “When you first meet them, they seem unusually innocent, humble, thoughtful and honorable. But as time goes by, they become the opposite pole, their verdadero true Self ’, the true one, without real feelings and emotions, without empathy, manipulative, arrogant, negligent and without honor (El Maltratador)”.

“Often, one cannot see this person’s ‘true self’ until one is devalued or discarded. There is no depth in the way they see the world. They only care about how they are seen by other people. They have no integrity, so if they hurt other people on the road, it’s fine as long as they look good. Everything is superficial. These people try to destroy the people who discover who they really are, they provoke you until if you allow it, they bring out the worst in you … and then they will become victims when you react to their mind games. ”

“With them you always have to have evidence in hand and not fall for their game, and still they try to turn everything against you. They make conflict and chaos out of nowhere so you feel off-center, upset, and unbalanced. The more power they have over your emotions, the less likely you are to trust your own reality and the truth about the abuse you are enduring. “

Filed Under: Ex-boyfriend Mayeli Alonso Jesús Mendoza