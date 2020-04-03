Rosie Rivera’s ex-sister-in-law, the pastor of the Rivera family, makes herself available to those most in need. “It is time for us to unite as humanity,” says Lupillo’s ex …

Through Instagram Mayeli Alonso He shared an important statement for all those who have lost their jobs as a result of the coronavirus quarantine, COVID-19.

Mayeli’s message expresses the following: “It is time for us to unite as humanity. There have been thousands of people unemployed due to COVID-19. Evolution Fit has teamed up to help you. ”

Lupillo Rivera’s ex-wife asks her followers to contact her if she is going through this difficult situation. “If you or someone you know is having difficulties, don’t hesitate to contact us by email.”

“My team and I will help him. We are here to help you. Please send us an email to evolutionfitfoundation@gmail.com ”, the statement has been signed by the CEO of the company, that is, Mayeli Alonso.

