Mayeli Alonso, former of Lupillo Rivera, breaks the silence and confirms that she is once again a single woman

“Jesus and I are no longer together. Our relationship has an indefinite hiatus, “he said. Mayeli alonso on Instagram, when one of her followers questioned her about her relationship with the young singer Jesus Mendoza. The ex of Lupillo rivera she is a single woman again. “Thanks for asking,” Mayeli continued. To later ask her audience to give them time, both for her and Jesus, to assimilate well everything that is happening to them at this time.

For weeks the relationship or the continuity of the relationship between Alonso and Mendoza was questioned not only by their fans, but also in entertainment programs. And his silence had been unbreakable, until today. Now that her fans got straight to the point in the question and answer space that she herself opened, the businesswoman could no longer keep silence.

Days ago he even left a strong message that no one could understand, and that now everyone considers that perhaps it has something to do with his new sentimental status. And his words were: “Become that bastard that when your enemies attack you all have to unite because only one could not.”

People magazine also shared that at the moment the state of Jesús Mendoza seems to be very sad, since he could be experiencing real anxiety problems, after his separation with Mayeli Alonso.

Sofía Vergara transforms into “Wonder Woman”