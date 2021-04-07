Maycee Barber vs. Miranda Maverick added to UFC Fight Night on July 24

After winning his second match in the Octagon. An interesting challenge will have Miranda Maverick in her next fight. The flyweight will face Maycee barber at UFC Fight Night on July 24.

The match was confirmed by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto in conversation with Dana White Tuesday night.

Maverick, is coming off his second victory in the Octagon. The American beat Gillian robertson by unanimous decision in UFC 260. Miranda became known for her passage in Invicta FC and for his strong grappling, with 5 wins on the way to completion.

Barber, He will try to end his losing streak. The winner of Contender Series he’s on a two-game losing streak. In his fight in front Roxanne Modafferi he lost, and was out for a time after being injured in combat. On his return, he lost front Alexa grasso by unanimous decision in UFC 258.

UFC Fight Night July 24 will be held in a place to be defined.