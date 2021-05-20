maybe you have to think about talking about angstroms

Photolithographic technology is advancing at an astonishing rate, and if not long ago we were talking about chips made with 14 and 7 nm photolithography, now we are immersed in the 5 nm processes, but in just a couple of years we will make the leap to chips as low as 3nm.

Things get interesting from there: IBM is already working on 2nm chips, but TSMC has just announced a milestone that will allow work with 1nm photolithography. What will happen next? Well maybe we have to talk not nanometers, but angstroms.

Welcome, Mr. Ångström?

We are throwing it away: TSMC affirms that its first 3nm chips will arrive in 2022Surprising considering that the chip shortage is having a huge impact on the tech (and auto) industry. At IBM they went a little further when talking about the development of systems that will allow the next leap to 2 nm in which TSMC is also immersed.

The physical limits of these processes have been known for some time, but it is also that the magnitude that has served us to express these advances is beginning to fall short. During all these years we have talked about nanometers, but it seems likely that in a few years there will be achievements that are capable of working with photolithography less than 1 nm.

In fact, TSMC has just announced a technological milestone developed together with the National Taiwan University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Researchers have found that the use of a special type of electrode made from bismuth can reduce resistance and increase the flow of electrical current. That will lead to processes that will be capable of leading to 1 nm chipsBut what will happen next?

What seems certain is that we can go beyond 1nm chips, which is more of a psychological barrier than anything else. There are processes that go beyond EUV (Extreme UltraViolet) lithography such as the so-called High-Numerical Aperture EUV (High-NA EUV), and of course there are other processes involved that certainly have enormous challenges before them. However, these challenges have also appeared in the past and have been overcome, so it is to be expected that we will go beyond 1 nm chips in the not too distant future.

Maybe then it’s time to talk about chips with photolithographs expressed not in nanometers, but in angstroms. This unit of length is normally used for wavelengths and for molecular distances. It is expressed with the Swedish letter Å, and could be a candidate because 1 Å equals 0.1 nm (or the reverse, 1 nm = 10 Å). Thus, the current 5 nm chips would also be 50 angstrom chips.

It is also true that advances at that level are likely to be more distant in time, and nanometers could continue to be used by applying decimals, and thus speaking of hypothetical chips of, for example, 0.5 nanometers. If we get to that, the least of it is probably using nanometers or angstroms, of course, because their performance will leave the chips we have today far behind.