Maybe there is more water on Mars than we thought

Almost three years after scientists confirmed that Mars still has lakes filled with liquid water, A new study suggests there may be more water than we thought, including ‘dozens’ of lakes just over a kilometer below the surface.

The experts at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory analyzed data from the European Space Agency’s Mars Express orbiter and observed dozens of radar reflections around the Martian south pole similar to the discovery made in 2018.

“We are not sure if these signals are liquid water or notBut they appear to be much more widespread than the original paper found, “commented study co-author Jeffrey Plaut.” Either liquid water is common below the south pole of Mars or these signals are indicative of something else. “

The area that could contain the liquid water lakes is small: only 10 to 20 kilometers from the south pole, according to the authors.