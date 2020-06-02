French tennis player Nicolas Mahut reiterated his criticism of Gerard Piqué’s pessimistic attitude about the celebration of the Davis Cup Finals next November and confessed to being “extremely disappointed“with the Catalan for considering that he is not looking for possible solutions, alluding to the fact that” it may suit him “for economic reasons.

The FC Barcelona center-back, owner of Kosmos, the company that organizes the Davis Cup Finals, confessed on May 10 in #Vamos ser “pessimistic“Given the possibility that the 2020 edition in Madrid will be held, since” without people it is difficult “and the coronavirus crisis maintains” much uncertainty “.

“We don’t have a lot of information, but as a player, you can only trust the official statements. And when I listen to Piqué, I am extremely disappointed. Saying that in May, I get the impression that he is someone who is not necessarily looking for solutions, “Mahut said in an interview with ‘L’Equipe’ published on Tuesday.

The one from Angers believes that the owner of Kosmos “is not doing his best to defend” the celebration of the competition. “I would like him to put a lot of energy into saving the Davis Cup that he has organized, in finding solutions to make it take place in Madrid or elsewhere,” he said.

Nicolas Mahut, during a game in the Davis Cup | .

After recalling that the FC Barcelona defender led the format change that came to “destroy the formula that had been in force for more than a hundred years”, Mahut appealed to possible economic reasons. “The message he sends is: ‘If in Madrid it is complicated and we cannot do it, we cancel it and save a little money‘. It bothers me a lot compared to what happened for over a year, but perhaps it suits you, you lost money in the first edition, which was somewhat predictable, “he warned.

The now number 213 of the ATP ranking had already shown his complaint to Piqué’s statements in a tweet published on May 14, addressed to Catalan. “Can we imagine playing the US Open and the Davis Cup in November at Indian Wells, or does the Davis Cup have to be played in Madrid?“he wrote in response to the words of the footballer and businessman.

“I know that there are contractual difficulties, that Kosmos has signed three years with Madrid, but we are in an extraordinary situation and it is in everyone’s interest to imagine solutions. The spirit of this competition is no longer that Spain is the venue for the Davis Cup in everything Now, nothing forces you to do these three years in a row, I imagine. Why not organize it in Indian Wells in October or November, after a series of tournaments that could take place in the United States? “

In this sense, it would be appropriate to cancel “immediately the American summer tour” to put it at the end and after Roland Garros. “There would be a short period of time, perhaps 15 days, for the players to be able to go to the United States in good condition and chain another series of tournaments that could join the US Open and Indian Wells in October and join the Davis Cup. We limit travel and risk, “he explained.

