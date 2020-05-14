The new coronavirus may never disappear and the population will have to live with it, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Wednesday, as some countries gradually begin to ease restrictions imposed to stop its spread.

The new coronavirus, which emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, has already infected more than 4.2 million people and has claimed the lives of nearly 300,000.

“We have a new virus that has reached the human population for the first time and therefore it is very difficult to predict when we will expire it,” said Michael Ryan, the WHO director of emergencies.

“Perhaps this virus will become another endemic virus in our communities and perhaps never disappear,” he said in a telematic conference from Geneva.

The AIDS virus, “HIV has not disappeared, but we have assumed it,” he recalled.

The WHO has warned that there is no guarantee that the end of confinement, which has affected half of humanity, will not generate a second wave of infections.

“Many countries would like to end the different measures” of confinement, said the director of the world’s highest health authority, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“But our recommendation is that countries still keep the alert at the highest possible level,” he added.

According to Ryan, there is still a “long, long way to go” to get back to normal.

It is thought that “the confinements work perfectly and that the unconfinement will be great. But they are fraught with dangers,” warned the Irish virologist.

Ryan also condemned the attacks on health personnel working with covid-19, and reported that in April more than 35 “very serious” incidents of this type were reported in 11 countries.

“Covid-19 is bringing out the best in us, but also some of the worst,” he said.

“People feel empowered to release their frustrations against people who are simply trying to help, but” we must not allow them. “

He also insisted that humanity “has a tremendous opportunity” to find a vaccine and make it accessible to everyone.

