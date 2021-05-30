Maybach Exelero: the Mercedes extravagance that still resonates with Bugatti and Rolls-Royce today

The Maybach Exelero will be remembered in Mercedes history as one of its greatest extravagances, but the most in its modern age. But it was 2005 when Daimler decided to make a reality an order placed by the tire manufacturer Fulda Tires. A unique car, created to be the most luxurious and exclusive of the moment, and which was also capable of exceeding 350 km / h without its occupants almost noticing the operation of its V12 engine. Yes, now we are amazed at the stratospheric prices of one-off Rolls-Royce or Bugatti, but It was the Maybach Exelero that was in charge of reopening this road that is only measured in millions of euros.

Rolls and Bugatti won’t admit it, but it was the Maybach Exelero that was the forerunner of the new golden age of commissioners.

As we said, It was the year 2003 when Mercedes raised Maybach as an independent manufacturer and not a bodybuilder as it is today (Mercedes-Maybach). And it was then that the tire manufacturer Fulda Tires contacted Daimler to place a rather unusual order, a whim turned into a car that reflected the highest level of luxury and performance that the brand could offer at that time, thus serving as the perfect accompaniment to its new range of tires – Fulda Exelero – designed to meet maximum performance.

To build the Exelero, Mercedes used the base of the Maybach 57, assuming this speak of a car of nothing less than 2.66 tons in weight and 5.89 meters in length. Of course, in terms of design, the Exelero was a totally independent project from what has been seen in the brand so far, being a design inspired by the Maybach SW 38. The project itself took the task force in charge of 25 months, also assuming the adaptation of the cabin to a 2 + 2-seat coupe configuration, as well as the fine-tuning of the powertrain. The end result was a 5.9 V12 Twin-Turbo capable of developing 700 hp of maximum power and 1,000 Nm of torque, sending all this cavalry to the rear axle through a 5-speed automatic transmission.

Only one Exelero was made, but everything about this car was functional and custom made, hence its very expensive price.

But as we have pointed out from the beginning, Fulda’s commission was not limited to building a showcar, but rather it had to be a fully functional test car that would demonstrate the potential of its new range of tires. Therefore, on May 1, 2005, the Maybach Exelero carried out its trial by fire on the Italian circuit of Nardó reaching 351.45 km / h in the hands of DTM driver Klaus Ludwig. This test was the objective that Fulda pursued since the development of the Exelero began, using for this feat some Fulda Exelero tires in sizes 315/25 ZR 23.

Surrounded by a lot of mystery during its development and later discovery, as it was always suspected that its selling price was exceptionally high as it is a fully functional car manufactured by hand from the first to the last screw It wasn’t until 2011 that we learned the true price of the Maybach Exelero. Nothing less than 8 million dollars, 5.4 million euros at that time, were what rapper Birdman paid for his acquisition. To date, no firm had managed to reach such figures for a vehicle like this, which served the luxury car manufacturers to take good note and begin to assess the possibility of recovering the commissioners, a type of artisanal and very exclusive manufacture that It had its golden age between the 20s and 40s of the last century.

So, although today we marvel at the prices and specifications of the Rolls-Royce Sweptail and Boat Tail or the Bugatti La Voiture Noire, we must not forget that it was Maybach who reminded the industry of this very expensive way of understanding the automobile. And that said, although the chances are certainly remote, the success of Rolls-Royce and Bugatti in manufacturing their commissioners could well serve as a push for Maybach to build a worthy successor to the Exelero, a not-so-far-fetched idea considering that a Mercedes already exists. -Maybach Vision 6 that would fit perfectly in that role.