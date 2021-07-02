Mayas come to life in audio-light show ‘Ecos de Uxmal’

UXMAL, Yucatán.- The vestiges of the Mayan ancestors come to life through the audio-light show “Ecos de Uxmal”.

The project carried out by the Government of Yucatan, was supervised by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal in the archaeological zone of the same name together with the Secretary of Tourism of the Federal Government (Sectur), Miguel Torruco Marqués and the director of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), Diego Prieto Hernández.

In the company of the Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Zurab Pololikashvili, Vila Dosal observed the video and the lights that were projected on the different buildings of this ancient Mayan city, which tells the story of the splendor of this important pre-Hispanic settlement .

Prior to the start of the tour, the general director of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), Diego Prieto Hernández, in the presence of the head of the State Tourism Development Secretariat (Sefotur) Michelle Fridman Hirsch and the director of the National Fund for Tourism Promotion (FONATUR), Rogelio Jiménez Pons, presented Vila Dosal with the “Regional Development Program of the Puuc Yucatán Route”, which includes the studies carried out in this area for the realization of the Mayan Train project.

During the tour, the officials visited the buildings of the Temple of the Adivino, La Columna, the Ball Court and the Quadrangle of the Nuns, where the new audio-light show is projected, accompanied by representatives of the Yucatan tourism industry.

Do you need to carry out any procedure? Check the requirements and their cost

* In the following link you will find the latest news

** mca **