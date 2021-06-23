Mayar Sherif passes Wimbledon round

06/22/2021

On 06/23/2021 at 12:00 CEST

Mayar sherif, Egyptian, number 117 of the WTA, fulfilled the predictions when winning in the previous round of qualification of Wimbledon by 6-3 and 6-1 in one hour and two minutes to Irina Fetecau, Romanian tennis player, number 244 of the WTA. With this result, the winner will be in the next round of Wimbledon.

The Romanian did not manage to break serve at all, while Sherif did it 4 times. In addition, the Egyptian player had a 70% first serve and committed 2 double faults, managing to win 80% of the service points, while her opponent obtained 70% effectiveness, committed 3 double faults and managed to win 47% of the points to the serve.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) has a preliminary access phase in which the tennis players with the lowest rankings have to get the highest possible points to enter the official tournament. Specifically, 128 players face each other at this stage of the competition. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.