Mayar Sherif beat Maja Chwalinska in the qualifying round at Roland-Garros

05/24/2021

On 05/25/2021 at 07:00 CEST

Mayar sherif, Egyptian, number 120 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts by winning 4-6, 7-5 and 6-2 in two hours and forty-four minutes to Maja Chwalinska, Polish tennis player, number 221 in the WTA, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to be able to access the Roland-Garros tournament.

The statistics show that the Egyptian player managed to break her opponent’s serve 5 times, obtained a 79% first serve, committed a double fault, winning 61% of the service points. As for the Polish tennis player, she managed to break her rival’s serve 3 times, her effectiveness was 78%, she committed 3 double faults and got 57% of the service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) there is a pre-qualification phase that the tennis players with the lowest scores have to pass to participate in the official tournament. In this specific phase 128 tennis players face each other. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air.