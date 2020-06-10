Renovation work on a house in the city of Chajul, Guatemala, revealed the Mayan murals, according to a study published in the journal Antiquity.

A group of researchers revealed that the “priceless” Mayan murals discovered in a house in Guatemala combine indigenous techniques with Spanish motifs from the colonial era.

Likewise, radiocarbon dating places its origin between the years 1524 and 1821, although this work has been hindered because the work has been repainted several times.

The Mayan murals, which were discovered in the colonial-era house in 2003 and have since been preserved by Polish researchers, cover three of the walls of the property’s central room.

For their part, experts believe that the works may have been accompanied at some time by others that did not survive until today.

In the image, three musicians in European attire (1, 2 and 3, left) perform alongside a dancer (4, right) in traditional Mayan clothing.

In their study, archaeologist Jarosłanw Źrałka from the Jagiellonian University of Poland and his colleagues teamed up with members of the Ixil Mayan community to discuss the pigments and style of the paintings.

Chajul was an important center for the Ixil Mayas, which still preserves many aspects of their traditional culture today, despite suffering a lot during the Guatemalan Civil War (1960-1996).

According to the study, published in Antiquity, before the arrival of the Spanish conquers, ‘Chajul was already one of the largest pre-Columbian centers in the region,’ and it is mentioned in the Rabinal Achí, which is based on Ixil Mayan judicial dramas of the classical period.

New paintings under existing murals

Thanks to collaboration with the Ixil Mayans, the researchers discovered that the work represents ceremonial dances that recreate important historical events. In this case, it can be the Conquest Dance (the conquest of the Mayans by the Castilians) or the Dance of Moors and Christians (a central history in medieval Spain).

In an interview with Ancient Origins, Jaroslaw Źrałka, one of the researchers, stated that “dancing played an important role in the Mayan culture since pre-Columbian times ».

Mayan dance dramas recorded the history and beliefs of the ancient Ixil. Jarosław added that “dance was so important to the indigenous people that the early missionaries also used it as a conversion tool.”

A mix of Mayan and Spanish motifs

Other Mayan paintings have been discovered in Chajul, but none are as complete as the three Mayan murals found in this family home in Guatemala.

The researchers reported that the new murals “decorate the north, east and west walls of the main and central room.” It was also reported that a painting on the south wall may have been destroyed in the past.

Furthermore, the researchers could date the murals with carbon but not with a high degree of precision. It is estimated that they were painted during the colonial period (1520-1820 AD).

The main room of the house features a 2 meter long painting with two musicians accompanied by a small person, possibly entertaining, with a headdress and a mix of Indian and Spanish clothing.

In the adjacent section of the north wall of the room, various musicians are depicted on stools playing flutes and drums, dressed in a mix of European and indigenous clothing. Some dancers are also depicted with what appear to be skins of Jaguar, which were part of the indigenous customs.

3D model of the house with the murals highlighted Image: Reconstruction by A. Kaseja; 3D scan by B. Pilarski / Antiquity Publications Ltd.

Regardless of exactly what the work shows, its creation at such a late period represents a revival of indigenous culture against colonial authority, the experts conclude.

Local painters in Ixil almost certainly painted the murals. The colors and paints (made of natural clay pigments) used were typical of the mayan art, and the painting methods and style of the figures do not indicate any special foreign influence, according to Katarzyna Radnicka.

He also stated that the “black dots placed on an orange background” on the murals are characteristic of local Mayan art. Interestingly, local indigenous people continue to paint in this traditional style.

