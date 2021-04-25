Maya Rudolph, in favor of a sequel ‘My best friend’s wedding’

Maya rudolph, in favor of a reunion with your bridesmaids The original movie turns a decade this year

Ten years ago we met Lilliam’s bunch of bridesmaids, played by the actress Maya rudolph. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress has revealed her thoughts about making a sequel to that movie, ‘Bridesmaids’, known here as ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’.

Rudolph said that she would be “willing” to participate in a sequel to that comedy. “I guess she wouldn’t call herself bridesmaids, she would call herself old ladies or something,” she joked about it.

Recalling her experience in the movie, the Saturday Night Live alum shared that her favorite scene to shoot was “at the bachelorette party with the cookie and the puppies.”

Rudolph said the cast was at the bachelorette party for “like a week” where they could play with the cubs. “And having puppies for a week that are not yours is a lot of fun. I remember it was kind of a nonsense place,” he said.

Rudolph also revealed that there was a “stripper scene”, which took place in Las Vegas, that never made it to the final cut of the film. “We even prepared for the movie by going to a male stripper club, which I’ve never been to and haven’t been to since.” “But that was pretty nice. What great character research. ‘Character research,'” he joked. “I will never forget it as long as I live.”

Rudolph starred in the hit comedy alongside a unique cast: Kristen Wiig, Melissa mccarthy, Rose Byrne, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Rebel Wilson Y Ellie kemper.

For the past decade, fans have been clamoring for a sequel to the film. But previous comments from the cast and crew have pretty much closed off the possibility.

“It really depends on Kristen, but also, the sequels are dangerous,” said the original director. Paul feig at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2017. “People always say they want a sequel to ‘The Wedding of …’, but the reason the movie worked was that (Kristen’s character) is a mess and she learns to repair her life, so you can’t make a sequel to her like a disaster by having to repair her life again. “

Feig added: “People tend to think that the artifice around all of that is what made the movie great, but it was actually that emotional journey, so you almost have to be careful.”

