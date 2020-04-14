Singer, DJ and dancer Maya Karunna you have decided to share in your account Instagram many photographs that show her in her favorite places and with various bikinis, with which her statuesque body has always worn.

In the quarantine, Maya has taken the opportunity to continue exercising and continue leading a healthy life, which has made her, over 40 years old, continue to look spectacular; He currently has more than 220,000 followers on that social network.

Many of the recent publications of Maya Karunna they have been accompanied by reflections and good wishes, which she has written in the face of difficult days, such as the one shown in a golden bikini: “Those moments will soon return …… Valuing those magical and unique days more than ever… Soon, very soon they will return … Now, patience, temperance, tolerance, love and acceptance. It won’t be long before we hug again !! ”

On video and wearing tiny black lace lingerie, Daniella Chávez says good morning

Renata Notni shows her figure by dancing sensually at Tik Tok

Wearing a blue top and mini shorts, Grettell Valdez performs a strenuous exercise routine

.