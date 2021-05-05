Maya Hawke revealed great details about Stranger Things 4

Share

Maya Hawke, actress who plays Robin in the Netflix series, revealed some details about the new season of Stranger Things.

Stranger Things fans are very much looking forward to the arrival of the fourth season of Stranger Things. The hit Netflix series, which was created by the Duffer brothers, was delayed due to the pandemic that is sweeping through the world. For this reason, the new installment does not yet have a release date. While we await their arrival, Maya Hawke revealed great details.

At the moment very few details are known about the next episodes of the famous science fiction show, but there is a common word that does not stop ringing among the members of the cast: terrifying. Apparently, the new season of Stranger Things will take the story down a much scarier path than previous installments. And fans are more than ready to dive into this new story.

A scarier season

Gaten Matarazzo and Finn Wolfhard had long anticipated that Stranger Things is getting darker and darker. Do not forget that the end of the third season stumped fans, when Jim Hopper was believed to be dead. To everyone’s relief, it was confirmed that David Harbor’s character was alive in a Russian prison.

The one who spoke on this occasion was Maya Hawke, the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, who played Robin in season three. Although the actress did not disclose much information, she hinted at some other details of what to expect: “The Duffer brothers are free and very cunning. They do not allow themselves to stagnate. They keep changing. They keep growing. They keep investing and building characters. It is an honor to be a part of this, to work with them and to see them build these characters, especially Robin… They are really interested in her this season and I am very, very grateful. “

At the moment Netflix has not confirmed the premiere date of season 4 of Stranger Things, but it is expected to arrive in 2022.

