Maya Erskine joins the cast of Obi-Wan Kenobi

Although about a month ago Lucasfilm announced the official cast of “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, the long-awaited series for Disney + that will explore the exile of the Jedi master on the planet Tatooine, now an extra addition is known without transcending specific details of the role. As we can read in Deadline, actress Maya Erskine has joined the cast of the series. The actress, known for her role in series such as “Casual” or “Insecure”, will accompany Ewan McGregor in the exploration of this life of the Jedi master.

In the cast we have some important return like the return of Hayden Christensen to give life to Darth Cader. This cast is completed by Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

Few details are known of the plot beyond that will be set between episodes III and IV of Star Wars and that we will see Kenobi protecting the young Luke Skywalker in secret. However, knowing the current lore of the franchise, it has been pointed to the possibility that Darth Vader is hunting the few Jedi scattered throughout the galaxy through his Inquisitors.

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith’, where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the fall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Behind the series is Deborah Chow and will feature six hour-long episodes. The production is currently filming but at the moment the release date is unknown.

Via information | Deadline