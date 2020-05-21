Let’s start with the net of the week …

In our daily life, we encounter events day after day.

Sometimes we meet the same people, the bus, in the subway, at work, and now with the quarantine, things have changed.

There are situations that make us make certain decisions, waiting to take a course.

But why do we sometimes not enjoy things? Because we are focusing on the future and letting life go by, by not focusing on NOW.

This season that we have been confined, I think it has made us all think things, just knowing what is the course we want to follow in our life, from enjoying going to work, spending time with your family, going out, seeing friends , a hug, is what we miss the most.

Enjoy what you do, maybe in 20 years you will regret not accepting that date, or that job, or simply for not having called someone, to see a sunset, a hug.

When we reach maturity we will understand what we may now ask ourselves. Of the possibilities we had, opportunities, etc. We will never know when the last time we will see or hug someone is.

“The glory of the young is their strength. ” Proverbs 20:29

Don’t worry about things that may be temporary.

Don’t worry about the future any more. The things that have to happen will happen at the right time.

Sometimes the issues we need to worry about take us by surprise.

Every day of your life dare to do different things, things that you are afraid of, small things that help you to be and reach the goal you have, give an extra.

Sing wherever you can, in the shower, in the car, in the office wherever you want, then it may be late.

Don’t tolerate people being able to play with your feelings, and don’t play with people’s feelings.

Live relaxed, don’t let silly jealousy invade your mind, sometimes you win and sometimes you lose.

Don’t compete with people, for absurd things, live your life and let live.

Remember the nice words that people leave in you and excuse the offenses, do not get into them.

Save each love letter, the details that people make to you, at some point you will read them again and you will feel the love of the person.

Stretch your body, de-stress.

Take care of your body, maybe in the future you will appreciate it, do not smoke in front of people who do not, and even less now, avoid it!

Maybe you have children, maybe you don’t, maybe you get married, maybe you don’t, maybe you dance an incredible waltz to celebrate your 50th wedding anniversary.

Whatever you do, stay humble, life takes many turns.

Dance, even if you have to do it in your room or in the shower.

You will achieve everything you set your mind to.

Live your day as if it were the last, because at some point it will be.

Heal your heart, do not leave it with doubts or anger, it is better to keep it healthy and give love, since this world is what you need. More love and less hate.

Celebrate your little successes and put aside the negative attitude.

Enjoy your parents and the people who are next to you, at some point they will not be and you will miss them.

Get along with your brothers, they are the greatest link with your past, and probably your future.

Stay with friends who are worthwhile, with those who in the future can remember the things they did together.

Live in those places you have dreamed of. Travel, maybe later you won’t be able to. Our lives are changing, the new “normal” will be different.

Enjoy the little things, when you are old you will miss your youth.

Try to be nice, the world needs more people who care about others.

Take care of your body and skin, at some point the bill will pass.

Embrace people, you will not know when a person needed it.

Smile at people, sometimes a smile can change the day.

Do not create prejudice, be free and love too much.

Put your fears aside, maybe later it will be too late.

Fear is also the sign that it will be worth it.

Listen to the advice that people give you, some may contain a lot of truth.

Never leave God out of your projects, He is the key to success.

We read on the next net …

Follow me on my social networks as:

Twitter: @SamAlcazarF

Facebook: Sam Alcázar F

Instagram: @SamAlcazarF