Mexican peso, the most traded currency in Latin America, gains 9%. The ruble 6%. -Exceptionally well-positioned Mexico to benefit from recovery

“data-medium-file =” https://i2.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/volatilidad222-e1591137362174.jpg?fit=300%2C151&ssl=1 “data-large- file = “https://i2.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/volatilidad222-e1591137362174.jpg?fit=696%2C350&ssl=1” class = “wp-image-263192 size -full “src =” https://i2.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/volatilidad222-e1591137362174.jpg?resize=696%2C350&ssl=1 “alt =” Greater firmness of the Mexican peso “width =” 696 “height =” 350 “data-recalc-dims =” 1 “/>