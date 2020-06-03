Mexican peso, the most traded currency in Latin America, gains 9%. The ruble 6%. -Exceptionally well-positioned Mexico to benefit from recovery “data-medium-file =” https://i2.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/volatilidad222-e1591137362174.jpg?fit=300%2C151&ssl=1 “data-large- file = “https://i2.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/volatilidad222-e1591137362174.jpg?fit=696%2C350&ssl=1” class = “wp-image-263192 size -full “src =” https://i2.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/volatilidad222-e1591137362174.jpg?resize=696%2C350&ssl=1 “alt =” Greater firmness of the Mexican peso “width =” 696 “height =” 350 “data-recalc-dims =” 1 “/>

The portal detailed that investors began to look «beyond isolation measures worldwide and they returned to their previous concern: the search for performance ».

The weight wins

The peso, the most traded currency in Latin America, gained 9% in May and in emerging markets, the Russian ruble was ranked second with 6%.

The Standard Chartered Bank strategist

“The markets are returning to the performance-seeking dynamics that prevailed until the covid”, said Ilya Gofshteyn, strategist at Standard Chartered Bank in New York.

– “The Mexican peso still compares favorably in terms of carry”-, is indicated by journalists Justin Villamil and George Lei.

They point out that the carry trade is a bet at the highest interest rates in the country and Mexico pays one of the highest of the world.

This both in nominal as real terms.

Renewed optimism

On the other hand, sources from strategists related to other banks such as Wells Fargo are cited:

“Despite the poor economic data, renewed optimism is making the carry trade more attractive again,” said Brendan McKenna, a strategist at Wells Fargo Securities LLC in New York.

Reduced volatility

“The volatility of currencies in the emerging market world has been greatly reduced», is specified in the financial count.

Furthermore, low volatility makes associated currencies «with higher interest rates make them attractive again. ”

Lower volatility, more firmness

The implied volatility at one month for the Mexican peso it fell at 18.50% on Friday, a minimum of 12 weeks.

In this sense, Bloomberg communicators specify that the indicator is also found by below the 100-day moving average for the first time in more than three months after rising above 40% in March.

Gofshteyn says that Mexico enjoys a clear advantage in a recovery scenario.

“The Mexican economy is exceptionally well positioned to benefit from the post-covid recovery,” he told reporters.

It also added two important aspects to take into account:

– “It is likely that manufacturing it recovers faster than services, and trade tensions between the United States and China are escalating again... », indicated the expert.

And, it, at a time “when trade uncertainty between the United States and Mexico is at its lowest point since before Trump. “

In other words, there is the greatest Mexico-US trade certainty of the entire Trump era.

Prompt recovery, we do not agree with Banxico forecasts: AMLO

May 28, 2020. The State’s main purpose is to guarantee the Well-being of the People. Mexico for Development via creation and distribution of wealth

“About the Banco de México officials we are very respectful of their autonomy, we certainly do not agree with their projections, we think that we will recover soon”: AMLO

The projections of Banco de México (Banxico), They are worse than those of the International Monetary Fund, they were “more realistic than those of the fund,” said the president after a thoughtful pause.

What Banxico said

It should be noted that Banxico published negative growth forecasts between minus 4.6 and minus 8.8, with a loss of between 800,000 and 1.4 million jobs.

Banxico recognizes low inflation

In the thread of Banxico indicates that the general inflation expectations for 2020 were adjusted downwards significantly in April. For 2021, as well as those for the medium and long terms, they remained relatively stable.

The model

Precisely in relation to the economic issue AMLO pointed out that indeed the measurement related to the Gross Domestic Product as an indicator, will continue to be used according to its will by international organizations.

However, He stressed that Mexico has its own parameters for applying economic policy.

He remembered that The creator of the definition himself does not agree that the measurement of wealth creation prevails in the concept of Development.

AMLO strongly emphasized the demarcate with neoliberal policies that lead to the concentration of wealth, corruption and social instability.

It was at that moment that he insisted: “If the poor do well, the rich do well.”

This in continuity with the support approach 70% of Mexicans for economic reactivation have a positive impact on the other 30% with greater wealth.

The weight and capital flight

In this same subject AMLO was questioned on capital flight and the strength of the peso.

In this regard, he stressed that Certainly investors in the current situation have migrated capital to the yen, but ruled out a massive flight.

The weight

Regarding the Mexican peso, AMLO observed positive weight streak in recent days except yesterday.

On various occasions the president of Mexico has spoken out against projections in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic.

However, he recalled that the Mexican peso Before the pandemic and oil crisis, it was one of the strongest currencies in the world.

He even revealed that during his government The depreciation of the peso has slowed, going from a 23% drop during neoliberal governments to a minus 10% during his administration.

(peso) »… it has appreciated lately and before the pandemic the peso came to be in first place among the currencies that appreciated the most in relation to the dollar …»

– «…, we had a mattress that helped us to face the crisis», revealed AMLO.