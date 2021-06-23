May recorded a record CO2 in Earth’s atmosphere

06/23/2021 at 1:33 PM CEST

The concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere continues to rise, reaching a new all-time high in May. Despite the drop in economic activity derived from the pandemic, the concentration of carbon continued to rise because the emissions produced add to the previous accumulated over decades. CO2 is a long-lived gas and continues to heat the atmosphere for about a hundred years. Annual decreases fail to alter the overall increase.

The greenhouse gas measurement program of the Izaña Atmospheric Observatory (IZO), belonging to the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), has just made public that last May it registered a new historical maximum of CO2 concentration, with 419.7 ppm (parts per million). A figure similar to the 419.1 ppm recorded by the Mauna Loa Observatory (Hawaii), the station with the longest CO2 series in the world.

The Izaña Observatory (Tenerife) is part of a worldwide network of stations that monitors the evolution of carbon dioxide concentrations in the Earth’s atmosphere, among many other parameters.

The data collected by the Izaña observatory confirm that the concentration of carbon dioxide (CO2) continues to increase and has not been slowed down by the decrease in CO2 emissions due to the partial stoppage of activity and the decrease in the transport of merchandise and travelers worldwide that the pandemic has caused.

Studies carried out by the Integrated Carbon Observation System (ICOS), the Emissions Database for World Atmospheric Research (EDGAR) and estimate the reduction of around 7% of CO2 emissions globally due to less use of fossil fuels in 2020, compared to 2019.

Before the outbreak of the pandemic, other reductions in annual CO2 emissions had already been registered, such as that caused by the global economic crisis of 2008, with a percentage decrease similar to that registered in 2020.

In general, the years in which economic growth has been slowed by a crisis, there is a slowdown in the rate of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere. However, the annual average concentration of COtwo.

But the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere does not depend on annual emissions, but on the total emissions that have accumulated up to that moment in the atmosphere.

CO2 is a long-lived gas and it is estimated that continues to warm the atmosphere (positive radiative forcing) for more than 100 years. Therefore, a punctual decrease in global annual CO2 emissions is only significant when compared to the previous year, but it is irrelevant when the annual accumulated emissions in the atmosphere at a global level are analyzed.

A striking and worrying result is that the annual increase in CO2 (ppm / year) between two consecutive annual highs is not constant, but rather that the year-on-year difference in CO2 increases as the years go by.

The average annual CO increase2 in recent years around the world, as also collected by the Mauna Loa Hawaiian Observatory.

Period

Studied

Izaña Observatory (ppm / year)

Mauna Loa Hawaii Observatory (ppm / year) 1984-2021 +1.95 +1.93 1990-2021 +2.00 +1.97 2000-2021 +2.19 +2.18 2010-2021 +2.44 +2.40 2015-2021 +2.54 +2.45

It may interest you: The Amazon has started to emit more CO2 than it absorbs