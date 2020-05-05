Juan Manuel Vázquez

La Jornada newspaper

Monday May 4, 2020, p. 4

Mexican boxers storm some cities in the United States as part of the celebrations around May 5. A date associated in that country with the celebration of a migrant identity and that the boxing industry takes advantage of to make large billboards.

The world champion Julio César Rey Martínez awaited this date with great expectation. The possibility of appearing as a preliminary in the function that Saúl Canelo Álvarez would star in Las Vegas, on May 2, represented a springboard to promote the career of the WBC flyweight monarch. The coronavirus pandemic canceled everything.

Change of plans

“We were very excited for what it represents for Mexican boxing and more for the projection of appearing in a Canelo function,” regrets Mauricio Aceves, Rey Martínez’s coach; “Working with Eddy Reynoso, as a representative, serves to make our way in the United States and this date was a great opportunity, it was the springboard for the King’s career.”

Any fighter would give anything to appear on the same card of the greatest figure in boxing today. That served as a stimulus, but the inactivity brought by the pandemic changes the plans of the fly champion.

“We must not forget that Rey only in December 2019 won the title”, Aceves recalls; He has not had the opportunity to win big bags, that’s why the excitement with the function scheduled for this May and which was canceled by the coronavirus, now we have stopped, closed the gym in Mexico City and cut all sources of economic income.

For the moment, they remain attentive to information about a possible return to activity. There are plans to appear at a closed-door show in the United States in July.

I believe that we are all the same, with or without people, but to return to work, and if it is with this support that it gives to be represented by Eddy Reynoso, it makes us optimistic, he concludes.

.