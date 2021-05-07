May include blood sugar, blood pressure, and alcohol testing

However, as experts also agree, there is no guarantee that the agreement with Rockley will necessarily lead to the arrival of these developments. However, Apple decided at the time to turn its smart watch into a health-focused device (among other interesting functions), so if the company is able to integrate this type of technology into a conventional product, we could find ourselves before an argument forceful to continue, once again, staying at the forefront of the market.

There is no doubt: Rockley’s technology could be very helpful in this regard, since, for example, monitoring blood pressure through smart watch can alert user to problems such as stress, while, alcohol control, could help reduce the consumption of beverages of this type.