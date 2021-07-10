“May God preserve it for us and we can enjoy it very much”

07/10/2021 at 6:38 AM CEST

. / Brasilia

The coach of the Colombian soccer team, Reinaldo Rueda, congratulated his clients for third place in the Copa América 2021, after beating Peru (3-2) with a brilliant performance from the attacker Luis Diaz, author of two goals and top scorer of the tournament together with Argentine Lionel Messi. “Colombia is facing a boy with a great condition, balanced mental control and humility, apart from his technical condition and that vision of goal that he has,” said Rueda at a press conference at the end of the match played at the National Stadium ‘Mané Garrincha’ , from Brasilia. Díaz, the protagonist of two goals, stands out in “the collective, in the ability and the strength with which he holds the ball. May God preserve it for us and we can enjoy it for a long time,” said Rueda.

The scoring was opened by the Peruvian Yoshimar Yotún, at 44 minutes, and Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, with a free kick, equalized at 48 for the Colombians. The second goal for coffee was scored by Díaz at minute 65 and the tie was converted by Gianluca Lapadura in minute 82. The winning goal was again converted by Díaz, the Portuguese Porto striker and figure of the match, already in spare time.

The Colombian coach also appreciated the work done together during the Copa América in Brazil. “The great gain was having known this group more widely, in an unprecedented Copa América, for history, of the highest level, with very well structured teams,” said Rueda. “It was having endured these 45 days without a single negative situation. That is why I have to congratulate the group for the way they delivered and that synergy was reflected in each game,” he completed.

For Rueda, the performance in the tournament was “very commendable because of the capacity of all the participating teams. We were a team that always provided integrity.” “We yearn and wanted to be in the final, but it is an important support for the challenge we have and we guide us on the way to qualify for the World Cup (in Qatar 2022),” he added.

The Copa América title will be disputed this Saturday at the legendary Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro by the teams of Brazil, who defend the conquest obtained in 2019, and Argentina, of the star Lionel Messi, who are looking for their first champion trophy with the Albiceleste . “My respect and admiration for these two soccer cultures, for their great coaches, and we are going to enjoy and ratify the talent of South American soccer with that final,” said the Colombian coach.

Gareca: “We wanted to win this game and it escapes us at the end”

The coach of the Peruvian soccer team, the Argentine Ricardo Gareca, regretted having lost the match for the third place of the Copa América 2021 against Colombia this Friday (3-2), but highlighted the campaign of his team and the appearance of new talents ahead of the World Cup qualifiers. “Logically we wanted to win this game and it escapes us in the end. Unfortunately we could not maintain a regularity, but the balance is good and it is extremely positive“Gareca declared at a press conference at the end of the match played at the ‘Mané Garrincha’ National Stadium, in Brasilia.

For Gareca, “the team competed and reached the finals. There were interesting guys and players who maintained a level of performance. “” We are calm because it is time won. We are going to wait for the date -of the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup in September- and see how everyone is, “said the coach, who recognized the physical effort of his team.” We never stop and we feel the hustle and bustle. Renato (Tapia) was already fatigued in the first half. Throughout the tournament we face very intense teams, very difficult, but the team is doing well. We have found important boys who have competed, so the overall positive balance “, he pointed out.

Gareca also described as “very satisfactory” reaching 80 games at the helm of the Peruvian team, which despite the good campaign in the Copa América occupies the last positions in the World Cup tie.

Regarding the final, he said that “the two are even, with a 50% chance due to the hierarchy and the history that both have. If you ask me, I want Argentina to be champion, but it is very even,” Gareca said about the final.

“We are leaving with our heads held high and without rancor”, affirms the president of Peru

The president of Peru, Francisco Sagasti, declared this Friday that his country’s soccer team is leaving the Copa América “with their heads held high and without rancor” and valued “the dedication, commitment and work” of the team after their defeat against Colombia in the duel for third place in the competition. “We are leaving the Copa América with our heads held high, without resentment, knowing that our team maintains its pattern of play, gives everything of itself and fights until the end,” the president wrote on his official Twitter account.

Sagasti added that “we did not achieve third place, but we value their dedication, commitment and work” and transferred their “respects to the team and technical director (DT) Gareca”.

The Peruvian team stayed on Friday on the verge of getting on the podium of the Copa América, after being defeated in the epilogue of the match 3-2 by its counterpart from Colombia.

Peru and Colombia had to be content with the dispute for the last place on the podium after being defeated in the semifinals. Peru fell 1-0 to Brazil on Monday and Colombia was eliminated by Argentina on penalties on Tuesday after achieving a 1-1 draw in regulation time.