May Face $ 5 Million Fine: German Regulator Tells Binance

Germany’s financial regulator BaFin has warned crypto exchange Binance not to offer security tracking tokens without submitting an investor prospectus.

The financial watchdog posted a note on its website on Wednesday. He claimed that the tokens that track the movement of stocks on MicroStrategy, Coinbase and Tesla represent securities that require a prospectus that has yet to be issued.

Binance faces a fine of 5 million euros

BaFin added that such a violation can be classified as a crime and could result in a fine of up to 3% of the issuer’s last annual income or 5 million euros.

The regulator also stated that it has the legal power to stop any sale of securities. The warning follows last week’s report from the Financial Times. The report stated that Binance is on the watch list of European financial regulators for using a German broker as an intermediary to launch a new service. The service will allow investors to trade fractions of shares on its platform.

According to Binance, the program will allow users with financial constraints to become shareholders of stocks that may have been unattainable for them due to their high value. Provides a platform for users to purchase fractional shares and equally benefit from any dividend paid on the shares.

No prospect of issuance of shares

Binance started with tokens from Coinbase Global and Tesla Inc, but is expected to add other shares from Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, and MicroStrategy Inc.

However, BaFin cautions Binance that there is no prospect on the exchange’s website for such problems. According to the regulator, it is a violation of the European Union securities law.

However, a Binance spokesperson responded to the warning, saying that the company always takes local regulations very seriously.

“We will work with regulators to address any questions they may have,” the spokesperson added.