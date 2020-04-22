Edinson Cavani’s name became an issue in São Paulo a few days ago because Diego Lugano told an Argentine radio station that he has been talking to his friend for some time about the possibility of bringing him to Brazil. After the repercussion, Lugano himself, today superintendent of institutional relations for Tricolor, admits that it is a practically unthinkable situation for the moment, although he reinforces that the dream exists.

– What about football after the coronavirus? That is the question that we have to ask today. We are living in an unprecedented era, with many doubts. It is not possible to plan much beyond what we are experiencing, but obviously Edinson is a consumer dream for any South American and world team. And we are not different, right? – said the Uruguayan, in an interview with journalists Arnaldo Tironi and Arnaldo Ribeiro on Youtube.Cavani has a contract with PSG only until June 30 and has already told Lugano that he would like to play a Libertadores. The São-Paulino believes, however, that his friend still has enough market to explore in Europe at the age of 33.

– In Uruguay, your friend’s goodness is above yours, and with that I want to say that I always want the best for him. And hopefully he thinks that the best thing for him one day is to come to São Paulo. But only if it is the best for him, not the best for me, because today I am a leader and can give this

card to bring a monster like him. I would never do that.

– It is very difficult for us, in Argentina and Brazil, to repatriate these players. Not only because of the economy, which became even more difficult, almost impossible, but because the Old Continent offers another comfort, another quality of life for the players. This is undeniable. As a player, I took a long time to come back because I lived a much more stable life in Europe than in South America. I understand very well. If you don’t have a specific reason, be familiar, or miss a city, it’s very difficult to bring great players to South America. The fans of the big team don’t understand. He doesn’t understand why the kids want to go to Europe so soon. But it is today’s world. We, here in South America, have this as our main and first enemy, then the economic aspect – amended Lugano.

The former defender played two World Cups alongside Cavani and is very close to his brother, with whom he played when he was younger, at Uruguayan National. Families are also very close:

– My generation was fortunate to have a more or less stable group for a long time in the selection, which was always the goal of Maestro Tabárez. He chose the profile of the athletes so that one could identify with the other. We were very fond of sharing the concentrations at World Cups with our families, so the parents get to know each other, the siblings, it’s different. With Cavani something similar happened to Suárez, Godín and so many others. Edinson Cavani’s brother, who is now his manager, lived with me when we went to Montevideo to play for Nacional. He is from Salto, I am from Canelones, it was a home of the club and we spent those difficult moments of all young people who have a dream. My mother is very friendly with Edinson’s mother, the two are great figures and they come together today. We are very close, friendly.

