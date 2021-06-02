May car sales down 24 percent

During the month of May, 95,403 units of tourism-type vehicles and SUV / off-road vehicles were registered in Spain, which represents a 24 percent drop compared to the same month in 2019.

June 1, 2021 (1:15 PM CET)

The best-selling cars and SUVs in Spain from January to May 2021

The new vehicle market in Spain continues to record negative data regarding the pre-pandemic levels of Covid-19, that is, against months of the year 2019. In the case of fifth month of this year 2021 and according to the official registration data registered in our country and registered by the manufacturers’ associations Anfac, of dealers Faconauto and vendors Ganvam, there were 95,403 registrations of tourism-type vehicles and SUV / off-road vehicles, which translates into a decrease of 24 percent compared to May 2019.

The data recorded in May of this year represent a positive improvement of 177.8 percent compared to May 2020, a month in which most of the major restrictions on mobility and in many of the non-essential economic sectors that had been imposed in our country as a consequence of the current Covid-19 pandemic.

So far from In 2021, new car and SUV sales accumulate 360,057 units, which is 40% more than 2020, but 36% below the same period in 2019.

The Average CO2 emissions from passenger cars sold in May remain at 125.7 grams of CO2 per kilometer, 7% lower than that registered last year this month.

THE 10 MOST SOLD MODELS IN MAY 2021 IN SPAIN

Seat Arona: 3,629 units

Seat Ibiza: 2,538

Citroën C3: 2,279

Seat Leon: 2,155

VW T-Roc: 2,074

VW T-Cross: 1,969

Hyundai tucson: 1,934

Peugeot 3008: 1,894

Seat Ateca: 1,867

Fiat 500: 1,767

Fountain: Anfac

THE 10 MOST SELLING MODELS FROM JANUARY TO MAY 2021 IN SPAIN

Seat Arona: 9,948

Citroën C3: 8,156

Seat Ibiza: 8,069

Peugeot 2008: 7,852

Seat Leon: 7,731

Hyundai tucson: 7,720

Peugeot 3008: 7,326

Peugeot 208: 7,279

Nissan qashqai: 7,014

Seat Ateca: 6,850

Fountain: Anfac