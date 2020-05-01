“If we start to leave the house, this prediction will not be fulfilled” and contagion will continue to increase, said the Undersecretary of Health.

Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary for Health Promotion and Prevention, explained that according to the mathematical projections, on May 6, that is, next week, the Covid-19 pandemic would reach its maximum transmission peak.

Once that date passes, said the official of the Ministry of Health, a decline in infections will begin, but only if the indication to stay home is fulfilled, as well as the recommendation of healthy distance.

“The peak of the epidemic will be between May 8 and 10, we need a week to reach that peak moment and that it descends only if we stay home. If we start leaving the house, this prediction will not come true; stay at home in the fundamental measure ”, he emphasized.

In a press conference from the National Palace, López-Gatell explained that according to the infections and deaths related to the new infection, it was observed that the pandemic acts at different times in each state of the country.

This, he commented, will allow the efforts of the health sector to be reoriented in an effective way and that all the states have the attention and medical equipment necessary to contain the spread, because “we are going to be able to segment the interventions to serve the entire country at the time and that the epidemic overwhelms us. ”

In this sense, the undersecretary of Health indicated that the attention efforts will be redoubled in regions of the country such as: Tijuana, Baja California; Culiacán, Sinaloa, Villahermosa, Tabasco and Cancún, Quintana Roo, given the high level of registered cases.

Recognize some saturations

The Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, announced that the highly specialized institutes of Mexico City, such as Nutrition and Respiratory Diseases, are saturated in their ability to handle Covid-19 cases.

During the press conference led by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the federal official also indicated that the ISSSTE hospitals have 85 percent of their capacity committed.

For this reason, López-Gatell invited the population to no longer go to these centers and search, through the means provided by the health sector, which hospitals have beds available. (Ntx)