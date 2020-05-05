15 minutes. Every May 5 the triumph of the Mexican Army, led by General Ignacio Zaragoza, over the troops of France in the Battle of Puebla is remembered and commemorated in Mexico.

The day as such is not as celebrated across the country. But, outside the state of Puebla, the city of Los Angeles or also known as “Puebla de Zaragoza” by the general, said triumph, Mexicans are not so deeply rooted in general by that date.

However, in the United States (USA) it represents the maximum party dedicated to Mexicanity for the nationals who live there. Even some Native Americans are enthusiastic about the fact that it means surpassing France, one of their main adversaries for differences, mainly trade.

May 5, adopted by the US

The first antecedent of which there is knowledge dates from 1867, five years after the Battle of Puebla took place, at which time a group of Mexicans celebrated that victory in Texas with songs and poetry.

Since then, the commemoration of May 5 has become one of the most important and emblematic dates in the United States, not only for Mexicans, but for the entire Hispanic community based in the neighboring country of the north.

So much so that in 2005, the US Congress issued a resolution asking the President to declare May 5 as a holiday.

According to US media, that was the day the Mexican Army defeated the French invaders in the Battle of Puebla in 1862. On that date, a small army under the command of Ignacio Zaragoza defeated a larger French contingent.

How does the US celebrate the Battle of Puebla?

The celebration as we know it has survived to this day thanks to the Chicano Movement, which claimed the fight for civil rights of the Mexican-American populations, which were separated and received different treatment in the second half of the last century.

With the streets tinged with the green, white, and red colors of the Mexican flag, Mexican-Americans and other migrants celebrate the victory of the Mexican Army against the French at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

In the American Union, migrants and Americans celebrate the date. There are parades of floats, mariachis, queens of local beauties and even samples of riders.

In addition, it is a great opportunity for marketing and to publicize Mexican food.

What is done on May 5

These are the five things that are done when celebrating May 5:

Eat Guacamole, consume mole poblano, participate in the Fiesta Broadway parade in Los Angeles, California, drink margaritas, wear Mexican hats, listen to mariachi music and Mexican music.