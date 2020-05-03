Minute30.com .- We present your Horoscope for May 3, 2020; In it you will find all the answers you need for this day.

Because every day the stars offer us surprises, opportunities and learning; Foreseeing them can be the difference between taking advantage of them or letting them pass.

From March 21 to April 20.

Aries, There are things in life that cannot be controlled. There is a higher energy that controls the universes, learn to connect with it. Understand that you don’t really own anything, that everything belongs to the infinite universe.

April 21 to May 21

Taurus, In this new period, it is recommended that you work on yourself, in personal care. Healthy eating will be the key to your internal well-being. Also, physical exercise and relaxation will do you a lot of good.

From May 22 to June 23

Gemini, Observe your physical, mental-emotional and spiritual health. Are they healthy? Dedicate yourself to programming a good daily diet, rich in natural nutrients. Give yourself time to practice Yoga or some activity that manages to integrate the different parts of the being that you are.

From June 23 to July 24

Cancer, Inside you will find all the answers you are looking for. Delve into the silence of your inner world and trust the force of life and love. Your inner wisdom will guide you to the next steps to take.

From July 24 to August 24

Leo, Today organize your daily activities and leave everything in order for the new cycles that are about to begin. It also organizes the affairs of your house and leaves everything clean and tidy. The Moon in Virgo brings you that imprint of synthesis and general order.

From August 24 to September 24

Virgo, It is essential that you join the people you love, as there is likely to be a lot of tension in the atmosphere and few common agreements. Maintain a balance and internal harmony and take care of the people you love.

From September 24 to October 24

Libra, Give more attention to your comprehensive health. Remember to eat more liquid and natural foods. Also, do more sports and outdoor activities. You could go biking, walking, or dancing. You will feel more vital and happy.

From October 24 to November 23

Scorpio, Remember to be positive and grateful with life. The more positive you are, the more magnitudes you will attract to your life. You will attract prosperity, abundance, joy, luck, love, tranquility, health.

From November 23 to December 21

Sagittarius, Many wounds from your past are currently healing. Now you can breathe more freely and start flying to expand into something really new. You receive energy, brilliance and creativity from your guardian angels.

From December 21 to January 21

Capricorn, Do different things, break the daily routine, be creative and fun in your way of acting. Play with life and don’t take anything very seriously. Let the ideas, thoughts, feelings and emotions flow and not be rooted in anything specific. Life is continuous change and renewal.

From January 21 to February 20

Aquarius, You have understood that love is an energy and that it is the most powerful energy in the universe. In this way, you no longer become attached to anything or anyone, you simply love and let this pure consciousness flow. Actually, it is a very high understanding and not everyone can assimilate it. Be patient.

From February 21 to March 20

Pisces, It is a period for you to harmonize the issues that in previous months you have not been able to do, above all, it is time to focus on affective issues and close ties. Thank each being that is part of your life and love unconditionally.

Source: Astrochannel