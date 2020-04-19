The League, the RFEF and the CSD They continue working so that the competition can be finished. The three organizations held a meeting with the aim that soccer can be returned once the de-escalation phase of the crisis has begun. coronavirus. Although the dates are still unknown, Thebes, Rubiales and Irene Lozano atThey reached a principle of agreement after eight hours of secret meeting.

The most optimistic date for soccer to return to our country is the weekend of May 22 and 23. That is, when the season had to end before the coronavirus crisis, the League would resume. For this to happen, the teams should start training on May 4 and, after a 21-day preseason, they would face the first day after the break.

On the other hand, the Government Scientific Committee could also decide that the teams re-train on May 11, delaying the return of the matches by a week. Therefore, it would be played on the last weekend of May or on the first of June. Once football begins, the idea is that it ends before the month of August begins. To do this, they would play every 72 hours, combining the weekend with games during the week.

On the other hand, according to Sky Sports, UEFA is already planning the return of the two European competitions. If we focus on the Champions League, it could be resumed on August 7 with the Manchester City – Real Madrid dispute and end on the 29th. The qualifying rounds would be with a round trip behind closed doors.

In this way, and always following the information provided by this means, andl August 7 and 8 would be the dates reserved for the dispute of the second round matches that were pending before the coronavirus crisis. On the 7th the qualifying rounds between Manchester City – Real Madrid and Juventus – Lyon would be finalized and the next day Barcelona – Naples and Bayern Munich – Chelsea would be played.

A few days later, between 11 and 12, The first leg of the quarterfinals would be played while the return would be played between 14 and 15. The first semifinal matches would be August 18 and 19 and the return would be for 21 and 22.

The final would be held on August 29, information that coincides with that published last Thursday by the BBC. All these duels would be played behind closed doors.