May 2021 registration analysis | Daily motor

May has meant a turning point in the registration curve with a total of 95,403 passenger cars, a figure that represents a drop of “only” 24% compared to May 2019 and that leaves the annual accumulated at 360,057 units (36% less), although it remains to be seen if this trend is a summer mirage or advances the expected economic recovery.

SEAT Leon range images

The private channel has not yet woken up

According to industry sources, this slight recovery in sales figures is due to a summer outlook that with the end of the state of alarm embraces the reactivation of tourism, and with it rental companies have begun to renew and strengthen their fleets, assuming these the bulk of the registered sales followed by the company channel.

However, the private channel still reaps figures that are 40% lower, which means that domestic economies are still too depleted by the pandemic crisis, so the mobilization of MOVES III funds by the various autonomous communities is extremely important, as well as any other plan that encourages the purchase of a new car.

SEAT, once again leading the sales ranking with an iron fist

SEAT once again repeats the success achieved last month, positioning itself as the brand of choice for buyers with a total of 10,831 cars sold, also managing to place four of its models in the top 10, led by the Arona (3,629 units) followed by the Ibiza (2,538 units) and already out of the podium the León (2,155 units) in fourth place to Ateca (1,867 units) in ninth position.

Dacia Sandero range images

Likewise, the disappearance of the Dacia Sandero, which has only placed 962 units, a very low quantity for a vehicle of its price and which is used to contesting the first place, is also strikingly striking. However, others such as the Hyundai Tucson or Peugeot 3008 continue to maintain the type in seventh and eighth place, respectively.

Curiosities also leaves us the section of green or ecological cars. MOVES III came into force on April 10, and the truth is that This May, the weight of cars from alternative energy sources has practically not increased, going from 30.4% in April to 30.7% in May (30,514 units), but it is that that category is led by conventional hybrids (22,644 units) that are not under the MOVES umbrella, although the 1,792 electric cars and 4,459 plug-in hybrids represent good records according to industry sources.

Images Toyota Corolla range

Thus, in the category of hybrids (HEV), Toyota is the brand that takes the lead with a fireproof Toyota Corolla that gets the first place (1,627 units), while the best-selling electric is the Tesla Model 3 ( 218 units) that almost doubles the registrations of the second classified, the Renault ZOE (118 units). As for plug-in hybrids, the Peugeot 3008 (454 units) leads the table followed by the Mercedes A-Class (391 units) and Mercedes GLC (227 units).

Pos. Brand Units Model Units1SEAT10.831SEAT Arona3.629twoVolkswagen8.494SEAT Ibiza2.5383Toyota 6.445 Citroën C32.2794Peugeot6.329SEAT Leon2.1555Kia 5.881 Volkswagen T-Roc 2.0746Hyundai 5.855 Volkswagen T-Cross 1.9697Citroën5.807Hyundai Tucson1.9348Renault5.494Peugeot 30081.8949Mercedes4.293SEAT Ateca1.86710Audi3.977Fiat 5001.767