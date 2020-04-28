© Provided by AS BeTech

Microsoft has announced the games included in the service Games with Gold next month’s May 2020, so much for Xbox One as for Xbox 360. Thus, users of both systems who are subscribers of Xbox Live Gold V-Rally 4 and Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr can be downloaded for free for Xbox One, while for Xbox 360 they will be available Sensible World of Soccer and Overlord II, both also available for Xbox One in backward compatible mode.

V-Rally 4 and Overlord II among free games with Gold

Thus, and as usual, different availability bands have been established for the four protagonists of the promotion for this month of May 2020. And we can download V-Rally 4 on Xbox One from May 1 to 31, while to download Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr we can do it between days May 16 and June 15.

On the other hand, for both Xbox One and Xbox 360 we can download Sensible World of Soccer between May 1 and 15while Overlord II will be available from May 16 to day 31 of the same month. Let’s see in detail each of the games with Gol from May 2020.

V-Rally 4 It is the fourth numbered installment of the emblematic saga of rally racing and that hit the market in September 2018. Valued at 59.99 eurosYou can download the game from the following link, all to enjoy one of the most complete installments in the franchise.

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr, valued at 39.99 euros and available from the following link, it offers us to live an action RPG adventure in the purest Diablo style through the darkest and most dangerous worlds of the Warhammer 40,000 universe, with multiplayer modes 4 both locally and online.

Sensible World of Soccer, valued at 9.99 euros and available for download through the following link, it offers us the possibility of reliving the legendary soccer games of the 90s in their most arcade aspect. By last, Overlord II, also valued at 9.99 euros and available through the following link, it immerses us in a Pikmin-style game although much darker and darker.

Source | Microsoft