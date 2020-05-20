NXT preview from May 20. This is what we have announced for tonight’s yellow and black brand show on the USA Network.

May 20 NXT preview

Rhea Ripley returns to action

The former NXT champion, Rhea Ripley will return to action this Wednesday in a match that will face Io Shirai after what happened the previous week.

On last week’s show, Ripley said he was not done with Charlotte and that he wanted to regain the NXT belt for his brand but that for that he had to first defeat Shirai. We must remember that Shirai was being attacked by Charlotte after the fight they both had last week and Ripley appeared to make the salute something that Shirai did not like and that’s why this week’s fight.

The resolution of the groups of the Cruise tournament

In addition to this women’s match it has also been announced that the last two matches of the first phase of the interim cruiserweight title tournament will be held tonight, the first will face Drake Maverick against the undefeated KushidaIf Kushida wins he will go 3-0 to the final, if Drake Maverick wins we would have a triple tie between Kushida, Maverick and Jake Atlas with 2-1.

In the other group we have the combat between Tozawa and Son of the Ghost with a simpler resolution, the one who wins the match of the two will be the one who goes to the final of the tournament.

Dexter Lumis vs Roderick Strong

Dexter Lumis He is considered a new enemy by The Undisputed Era after he helped The Velveteen Dream a couple of weeks ago. Tonight one of the members of the group, Roderick Strong will be the one trying to deal with The Undisputed Era’s new rival.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett will open the show today

Karrion Kross and Scarlett will also appear on this week’s show.. The two newcomers to WWE NXT will open the show this week. Kross will be in action. His opponent was not announced but we already feel sorry for him.

