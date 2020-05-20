In the successful and rich history of Santos Laguna, May 20 is a special day for Warriors and their fans.

On a day like today, but from 2001, 2012 and 2018, the Albiverdes achieved their second, fourth and sixth championships, respectively.

There were three great teams that made the fans vibrate and that will remain engraved in the memory of the faithful followers of Santista, who celebrated their team’s successes in a big way.





REMATCH

Under Fernando Quirarte’s orders, the Warriors stayed close to the title by falling to Toluca in the Summer 2000 final, and then in the semifinals to Morelia in the following tournament, but the rematch appeared for the Albiverdes in the Summer 2001 tournament.

After finishing the regular tournament in second place with 28 points, the Warriors were preparing for one more league, with a Jared Borgetti who had conquered the scoring title, and who in the final phase would be a fundamental piece for the laguneros.

The Warriors dispatched the Tecos with extreme ease with a 7-2 aggregate, where Borgetti scored two doubles. Puebla was the rival in the semifinals, and in a crazy first leg match, the people of Puebla won 5-4 in a duel in which Jared scored three goals, while in the second leg the Albiverdes won 2-1 to advance to the final for his best position in the table when finishing the aggregate tied to six goals.

In the battle for the title Santos was measured against Pachuca, and after falling 2-1 in the first leg, he won the title, prevailing 3-1 on the return leg thanks to goals from Borgetti, Mariano Trujillo and Robson Luiz, exploding the Old Corona Stadium on a hot afternoon.

The Warriors lined up with Adrián Martínez in goal, Héctor Altamirano, Héctor López, Luis Romero and Miguel Ángel Carreón in defense, Mariano Trujillo, Joahan Rodríguez, Carlos Cariño and Joaquín Reyes in midfield, while Rodrigo Ruiz played up front and Jared Borgetti.

It is worth noting the performance of Borgetti in that league, the “Fox of the desert” scored in five of the six games and added nine goals.





LEADERS AND CHAMPIONS

Clausura 2012 was a round tournament for the Warriors. With Benjamín Galindo as technical director, Santos finished the tournament at the top of the standings with 36 points, after 11 wins, three draws and three defeats and with the best offense with 33 goals.

In the quarterfinals the Warriors prevailed with a 6-4 aggregate against the Tecos, highlighting Oribe Peralta, Daniel Ludueña and Darwin Quintero with a pair of goals each. In the semifinals came the memorable duel against the Tigers, since with Santos down 3-1 on aggregate, Oribe Peralta appeared a couple of times in the last five minutes of the second game to equalize the score and get the ticket to the final, where they would face the Rayados.

In the clash for the title, Santos drew the tie in Monterrey with both Oribe Peralta, while in the return match he won 2-1 with scores from Ludueña and Peralta, in order to lift the fourth title in its history and the first in the new Corona.

Oribe Peralta was the Santista figure in the league, scoring in five of the six games, adding six goals.

Santos lined up with Oswaldo Sánchez in goal, Iván Estrada, Aarón Galindo, Felipe Baloy and Osmar Mares in defense, Rodolfo Salinas, Marc Crosa, Daniel Ludueña and Christian Suárez in the mean, while Darwin Quintero and Oribe Peralta played in the lead .





DEFEAT THE DEMON

At the time of reaching the 2018 Clausura league, the Warriors of Robert Dante Siboldi generated some doubts, since they closed the contest with three consecutive defeats, so they went down to fourth place in the classification, and in the league they would face the Tigers champions.

The Albiverdes were on the ropes after falling 2-0 in the first leg, but on the return leg they made another comeback against the cats, and with so many Osvaldo Martínez and Djaniny Tavares they won 2-0 to advance for their best position in the table.

In the semifinals, the Warriors dominated the Águilas del América, thrashing 4-1 in the first leg at Corona and rescuing the draw to two at Azteca to enter the final.

In the fight for the title the Albiverdes were looking for a rematch against Toluca, a team that had taken the measure. Santos came from behind and won the first leg 2-1 with goals from Djaniny and Furch, while in the second leg at Nemesio Díez, the laguneros went to the front on the scoreboard with both Furch, and with great performance Jonathan Orozco rescued the tie at one goal, to achieve his sixth star with a 3-2 aggregate, and thus end the dominance of the Devils, who had already won two finals against the Albiverdes.

Two years ago Santos lined up with Jonathan Orozco in goal, Javier Abella, Gerardo Alcoba, Carlos Izquierdoz and Jesús Angulo in defense, Javier Cortés, Osvaldo Martínez, José Juan Vázquez, and Brian Lozano in midfield, while Djaniny Tavares and Julio Furch were the forwards.

Thus, half of the championships achieved by the Warriors have been achieved on May 20, so it could be considered a “Holy Day”.

6

TITLES

Santos adds in the First Division,

three has been achieved on May 20.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.