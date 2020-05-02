Minute30.com .- We present your Horoscope for May 2, 2020; In it you will find all the answers you need for this day.

Because every day the stars offer us surprises, opportunities and learning; Foreseeing them can be the difference between taking advantage of them or letting them pass.

From March 21 to April 20.

Aries, Today the Moon enters the sign of Virgo and it is an excellent day to order your ideas, order your house, or order your emotional world. Organize your life and feel part of a bigger plan. To grow in various aspects of life, you have to have an internal and external order.

April 21 to May 21

Taurus, Take time for personal reflection and introspection. You deserve to internally review what new forms of work you want to start generating. You will receive collaboration and ideas to build a team with trusted people.

From May 22 to June 23

Gemini, You have extraordinary power within you and you are already beginning to discover it. In addition, you are ready to face new challenges that lead to growth. Believe in yourself and go calmly and safely through life.

From June 23 to July 24

Cancer, Remember that today, your sweetness and kindness is required in all directions. Take care of the words you use and rather choose to communicate from the nobility of your heart. You will feel good doing good to others.

From July 24 to August 24

Leo, keep waking up your inner strength and distribute confidence and calm around you. Changes are inevitable, but always trust yourself and keep a positive mind and focus on what is right and true.

From August 24 to September 24

Virgo, Today the Moon will be in Virgo. This special energy will ask you to take more care of your health. Dare to exercise more, eat a healthy and natural diet and keep the spaces where you live clean and clear of unnecessary things.

From September 24 to October 24

Libra, Today the Moon will be in Virgo, which will help you organize, organize and clean the internal emotions, and also the environment around you. Take advantage of this energy to purify and renew everything you need.

From October 24 to November 23

Scorpio, Little by little you will begin to forget about affective situations that did not flow and you will open yourself to experience new cycles in your life. It is time to heal the past and prepare for the new to enter your life.

From November 23 to December 21

Sagittarius, Angels take care of your home, they take care of you and your family. They bring the light of the universe to illuminate everything. Everything will improve if you live in hope, trust and faith. Keep positive thoughts and raise your energy.

From December 21 to January 21

Capricorn, It is a time for you to be encouraged to make good investments, also to plan, to reflect on the work situations that you let go, and above all, it is a period to deepen more in affective relationships.

From January 21 to February 20

Aquarius, You could try creating art through sacred geometry. Look for information about her. The perfect forms of sacred geometry would help you to see that there is an order and a structure in our cosmic universe and that you are part of it.

From February 21 to March 20

Pisces, be open to the proposals that will come closer to your life. New doors begin to open and you are ready to face new challenges. Relax and trust the destination that awaits you. Clear signs of what decisions to make will begin to come.

Source: Astrochannel