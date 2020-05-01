In addition to the anti-Bolsonaro and pro-workers agenda, the joint virtual act of 1º de Maio, carried out by union centrals, featured a strong campaign in favor of social isolation to combat the new coronavirus pandemic. Until 4:45 pm, the act had already exhibited messages recorded by presidential candidates in the 2018 elections Fernando Haddad (PT) and Ciro Gomes (PDT), by ex-presidents Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) and Dilma Rousseff (PT) and by the governor of Maranhão, Flávio Dino (PC do B). Other participations are also expected, such as the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB).

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva posted his participation on Facebook two hours before the start of the broadcast, made on Rede TVT’s YouTube channel. “The great tragedies are also revealing of the true character of the people. I am not just referring to the debauchery of the President of the Republic with the memory of more than 5,000 Brazilians killed by the covid,” he said.

“The pandemic left capitalism naked. It took 300,000 corpses for humanity to see the truth that we workers have known since the day we were born. The coronavirus tragedy exposed an unquestionable truth to sunlight: what sustains capitalism is not capital, we are the workers “, declared the former PT president.

Many other statements emphasized the importance of workers for the economy and criticized the recent loss of labor rights. “It is important to remember that Brazil had more than 13 million unemployed even before the coronavirus. And more than 38 million people were forced to live the harsh reality of informality, without any protection,” said Ciro Gomes. “We need to take advantage of this hard occasion to be equal to those who, in the past, built the advance of workers”, he defended.

One of the harshest criticisms of President Jair Bolsonaro’s government (without a party) was made by predecessor Dilma Rousseff. “It is sad that we have to go through such a bad situation with a leader at the front who praises torturers, disrespects people’s lives, despises science and doctors and treats governors and mayors as enemies,” he said.

Haddad accused Bolsonaro of attacking “all the achievements of decades of workers”. He defended the need to “rebuild progressive forces”. PT President Gleisi Hoffmann argued that the coronavirus pandemic made it evident that the human labor force is what sustains the economy.

Dino, on the other hand, stressed the importance of the Unified Health System (SUS) in fighting the disease. “We are seeing the tragedy that would have been if SUS privatization theses prevailed in the past. And before the pandemic, there were those who said that SUS did not work,” he said, making the reservation that the system is defective. The governor also defended the economic recovery through financing from public banks, with funds acquired through more progressive taxation and the taxation of profits and dividends.

The participation of the presidents of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), and the Chamber, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), was also expected. According to the event organizers, however, they had confirmed but did not send videos with their messages.

The virtual act will bring together several political rivals – such as Lula, Ciro and FHC – around the same agenda. It will be the first time that Lula and FHC share a platform, even if virtual, since the second round of the 1989 election, when the toucan supported the PT against Fernando Collor de Mello.

The last time there was a joint act between several rival union centrals, such as UGT and CUT, was in 2018. But, at the time, the union took place only in the celebration in Curitiba, where Lula was imprisoned and the platforms remained separate in other cities, like São Paulo.

“The decision to hold a single celebration with a diversity of union organizations is very important,” said FHC. “It is not a time for disunity, it is a time for us to come together to build the future,” he added. The ex-president did not criticize the current government, unlike the other politicians who participated.

The event also features domestic presentations and speeches by various artists, such as Fabio Assunção, American actor Danny Glover, Olivia and Francis and Hime, Leci Brandão and Kaê Guajajara. A performance by ex-Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters is still expected.

