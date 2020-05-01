The live broadcast made by the union centrals on behalf of Labor Day did not have the presence of the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), and the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), who would initially participate in the event . The broadcast brought together the country’s nine largest exchanges, which generally held separate celebrations.

Former presidents Fernando Henrique Cardoso, Dilma Rousseff and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva participated in the event, who sent the same video that he had posted earlier on his official Twitter account. Lula said the covid-19 pandemic put capitalism “naked”. The presidents of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann, and the PDT, Carlos Lupi, also participated, in addition to pediatrician Ciro Gomes, party candidate in the 2018 presidential elections.

Fernando Haddad, a PT candidate in 2018, also sent a message in which he criticized what he called the withdrawal of workers’ rights. He did not cite the government of President Jair Bolsonaro.

The strongest criticisms of Bolsonaro were made by Dilma, who said the government is silent on the advancement of the new coronavirus, and by Manuela D’Avila, candidate for vice presidency on the Haddad ticket in 2018. Manuela said Bolsonaro needs to leave the post of president. “We know that Brazil needs to get rid of Jair Bolsonaro in order to develop again,” he said. Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), a senator and minority leader in the Senate, said Bolsonaro is the “biggest ally” of the virus.

From the political world and from civil society, the president of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), Felipe Santa Cruz, was also the former minister and leader of the Sustainability Network, Marina Silva, in addition to deputies and religious leaders.

