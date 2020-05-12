Credits: .

Except Karl Roberson, all the fighters who attended the morning weigh-ins for the UFC Fight Night Jacksonville to be held tomorrow they had no mishaps when it came to getting on the scale.

The stellar contest between ex-challengers for the Semi-Complete title, Anthony Smith (205 pounds) and Glover Teixeira (205.5), will be played as agreed.

For what will be his debut in the Complete Weight division before Ben Rothwell, the former 205-pound contender, Ovince Saint Preux, recorded 240.5 pounds on the scale.

Since Roberson weighed in at almost two pounds more, he will have to give up a percentage of his pay to Marvin Vettori.

Finally, the ex-challenger to the Flyweight belt, Ray borg, weighed a little below the limit for what will be his return to the Pesos Gallos against Ricky simon. The 26-year-old fighter has not given weight on four different occasions during his time with the UFC.

Here are the full results.

Main Card

Anthony Smith (205 pounds) vs. Glover Teixeira (205.5 lbs) Ben Rothwell (265 lbs) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (240.5 pounds)Drew Dober (156 pounds) vs. Alexander Hernandez (155 pounds)Ray borg (135.5 pounds) vs. Ricky simon (135 pounds) Karl Roberson (187.5 pounds) vs. Marvin Vettori (186 pounds)

Preliminary

Andrei Arlovski (238 pounds) vs. Philipe Lins (236 pounds)Michael Johnson (156 pounds) vs. Thiago moises (155.5 pounds)Sijara Eubanks (136 pounds) vs. Sarah Moras (136 pounds)Hunter Azure (145 pounds) vs. Brian Kelleher (145.5 pounds) Chase sherman (235 pounds) vs. Ike Villanueva (232 pounds)Gabriel Benitez (155.5 pounds) vs. Omar Morales (155.5 pounds)

Tomorrow’s event is being held at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.