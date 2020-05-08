The Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez converted. Attention to risk groups to monitor Covid aggravations and chronic diseases

Track reconversion

Regeneration, May 7, 2020. Zoé Robledo, director of the IMSS announced that the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome will begin operations on May 13.

It is a question of reconversion of said space into a center of attention to patients who belong to risk groups and to be able to attend to aggravations.

The measure is preventive since it allows timely care in the event of coronavirus complications, which usually occur in a few hours, going from a stable situation to an aggravation.

What is it about?

Many patients who have a comorbidity, a risk factor such as diabetes, hypertension or any other of this type could be sent on an outpatient basis.

80 percent of people who are infected and seeking medical attention have outpatient treatment.

I mean, they are at home because your symptoms are mild.

“But there is a group that is right there, that can develop more severe symptoms, that can get sick and become serious, “then we prefer to have it under observation”.

Hospital observation

It is an observation in a hospital facility with hospital oxygen, with all the measures that any hospital has and that is attended by a group of doctors.

That is, a specialist who is accompanied by other, but different, specialists, cardiologists, geriatricians, anesthesiologists.

Also, they are checking that their disease, the other disease they may have, their comorbidity is not getting out of control.

In this way, with a few days of hospitalization, then they can go home safely.

The operation

Zoé Robledo explained: «The person arrives there, there is a triage, in fact it is the lower part where the parts where the cars are fixed ».

That’s where they are cared for, the assessment is made and from there they are hospitalized.

He said it is a hospital that will have 192 beds in spaces of each of them of 28 beds each.

Even a small intensive care unit for any complication, take care of him there and already transfer him to the hospital with ambulances that will be there also available.

In other words, all the elements of a hospital

And it has all the elements of a hospital, because we are going to have a significant number of teams that are going to be working with them, As I was saying, a specialist, doctors, as we say in Social Security, family, not family.

But there are also family doctors who can help us and who is also an extraordinary army of top-notch doctors from Social Security.

In addition nurses and nursing assistants, they will also have the entire dining room, also preparing food for patients, dressing rooms.

He detailed: “All areas for storage of personal protective equipment, medicines”.