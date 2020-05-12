Lion.- With his arms raised, as well as a loud and clear whistle, Luis Enrique Santander sentenced Correcaminos and gave León the only joy he had sought for 10 years: the return to the First Division.

This May 12 marks eight years of the promotion that La Fiera achieved at home, the best moment remembered by the verdiblancos fans of all time, which also attracted as many followers and meant, if that were not enough, a before and after in the current history of the institution.

Simply the best

Gustavo Matosas’ team earned that season a new opportunity to fight his return to the Maximum Circuit. He worked it. He was the best during the regular season, losing only eight of 42 possible points after 14 games and was also crowned the best offense thanks to 41 goals.

There was no team that defeated him in 15 days, nor in the Liguilla that led him to obtain the Clausura 2012 championship despite the fact that in the first leg of the final, Lobos BUAP turned on the red lights when they obtained a draw at home.

Numbers:

Leon scored 34 points out of 42 in the tournament to rank first in the table

41 goals scored in the regular tournament and was the best offense

13 annotations marked by Sebastián Maz, individual leader of the joust

Against the ghosts

León reached the promotion final as the best team of that season. In the definitive series, Correcaminos, an old acquaintance led by Ignacio Rodríguez, had been met, who he had already faced and defeated in the semifinals for the Clausura championship.

The going, however, attracted all the ghosts that had prevented the rise of the green and white box in previous campaigns. An early goal and the expulsion of its best striker made the fans who breathed and got excited with the one-handed tackle from Melitón Hernández to Raymundo Torres, and then with the goal of Ignacio González to pass by Carlos Peña.

Those were the two keys to the series, the reminder of the emerald daring that propelled them towards a 5-0 in the lap made in the “Glorioso”, a silent witness to the feline epic that could not be contained and ended up spreading throughout the whole city ​​and thus giving him back his football life.

End of Ascent

Going

Roadrunner 2-1 León

Goals

Roadrunner: José Luis López (16 ’), Roberto Saucedo (41’)

Leon: Ignacio González (90 ’)

Return

León 5-0 Roadrunner

Goals

León: Carlos Peña (17 ’), Luis Nieves (21’), Eder Pacheco (44 ’), Hernán Burbano (70’, 76 ’)

They marked the way

And after the promotion, Leon simply wasn’t the same again.

Not only did they not get closer to the relegation zone again, but they have become regular players and reached three league finals, of which they won a pair, to be the second two-time champion in the history of short tournaments.

Since the promotion:

2 Liga MX titles (Apertura 2013 and Clausura 2014)

16 League tournaments

1 Copa MX runner-up

1 Runner-up League

2 participations in Copa Libertadores

2 participations in Concachampions

1 Joan Gamper game in Barcelona

4 Individual scoring titles: Boselli (3) and Mena

1 overall leadership

On this note:

.