With restaurants and cemeteries closed, but with virtual serenades and “Las mañanitas” playing on the loudspeakers of patrols and garbage trucks, in addition to the protests of mothers of disappeared people, Mother’s Day in Mexico passed this Sunday.

Already in previous days, the suspension of school classes, which already lasts almost two months, made strange the traditional performances that the children dedicate to their mothers.

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, opted for a traditional tribute in the midst of the emergency by dedicating “Amor eterno” to them, a sad song that the late Mexican singer-songwriter Juan Gabriel performed for his own mother, and that the president shared on his networks social.

“Congratulations to the mothers, to the mothers, to the grandmothers, to those who accompany us and to those who got ahead of us, to those who closed their eyes,” said López Obrador, paraphrasing the lyrics of the song.

His wife, Beatriz Gutiérrez, who accompanies him in the video, also issued a warning to avoid infection: “If your mother is away, please do not visit her,” said the researcher.

The invocation to avoid family reunions was also emphasized on Saturday by the spokesperson for the official strategy, the undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell.

“Let’s not do it, please take care of moms and grandmothers in particular because they are still moments of maximum risk” by COVID-19, said the official in his daily press conference on the epidemic.

For this Sunday, López-Gatell has a special version of the conference scheduled, in which he will exclusively answer the questions that mothers ask him remotely.

In addition, there were demonstrations on the internet, demanding the government for the serious problem of disappearances.

Meanwhile, the confined families took advantage of some alternatives of virtual celebration. The “De corazón a corazón” festival, produced by the capital’s government, offered until midnight mariachi recitals, pre-recorded concerts by artists such as Tania Libertad and films alluding to date.

More austere, the municipality of Nezahualcóyotl, in the State of Mexico, sounded the traditional “Mañanitas” by the loudspeakers of the seismic alert system, patrols and garbage trucks to pay tribute to the mothers.

