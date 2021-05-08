May 10: can I hug my mom if she’s already vaccinated?

With more vaccines applied and the advancement of vaccination in the adult population from 50 years of age, this May 10 many are preparing to celebrate mom.

May 10, hug day?

Although vaccination against Covid-19 in the world and in the country has brought with it a more hopeful atmosphere In these times of pandemic, and it has made humanity feel a certain security and tranquility, it is not yet time to embrace and gather in large groups, warn Mexican scientists.

A few days away from celebrating Mother’s Day, this May 10, the virologist Susana López Charretón, a researcher attached to the UNAM Institute of Biotechnology, recommends avoiding coexistence and explains that “immunity takes time to develop.”

“Usually it is better to wait fifteen days after the second dose, or three weeks if it is the single dose vaccine. As only a part of the population has been vaccinated, it is better to maintain social distance and the use of face masks to protect us all ”.

In addition, he warned in an interview with Tec Review that it has been observed that vaccinated people can become infected, although it is rare that they get sick (getting infected and getting sick are two different things), then, even if they do not present symptoms, they can infect.

“It is the same that happens with children, the vast majority are infected but are asymptomatic. That is why it is better to keep distance and prudence until we are all vaccinated or until there is much less circulation of the virus, ”he said in the context of May 10.

Rosa María del Ángel Núñez, researcher at the Department of Infectomics and Molecular Pathogenesis of the Center for Research and Advanced Studies of the IPN, recalled that in general lVaccines do not guarantee 100% protection.

Some vaccines are more protective than others.

“There is a level of efficacy or protection that goes between 55% for some of the vaccines such as the Chinese ones, up to 95% like the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines”, the rest to reach 100% is the window of opportunity for the new coronavirus.

“It means that people can develop the disease in a range from moderate to mild… in general all vaccines (against Covid-19) protect 85% against serious forms of the disease, that implies hospitalization or death ”.

Del Ángel Núñez added that because vaccines protect to varying degrees from mild Covid-19 disease, a vaccinated person could also be infected from an unvaccinated person.

Tips for living with vaccinated people

Not coexist in large groups, mainly this May 10th.

Try to be in ventilated places and wear face masks. Be responsible and not having been in risky situations like having gone to places of high contagion without protection. To be sure that vaccinated people have already completed their vaccination schedule and that the three weeks required to generate immunity have already passed.