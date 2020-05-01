In the midst of the pandemic of the new coronavirus, nine union centers are going to make this Friday, 1st, an online celebration of May 1st. For the first time, the date will not be celebrated with shows and speeches for thousands of people on the streets. The celebration of Labor Day should also be marked by the presence of former political opponents on the same virtual platform. While some of them are expected to make strong speeches against President Jair Bolsonaro, this should not be a single banner of the event.

The former presidents Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the presidents of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), and the Chamber, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), the former ministers Ciro Gomes (PDT), Marina Silva (Rede) and Fernando Haddad (PT), in addition to governors Flavio Dino (PC do B), from Maranhão, and Eduardo Leite (PSDB), from Rio Grande do Sul. civil society, union leaders, Brazilian artists and even former Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters.

The organizers compared the breadth of the political sectors represented with the movement by Diretas Já, in the 1980s, which gathered from Lula and Leonel Brizola to Tancredo Neves and Ulysses Guimarães.

“It is the 1st of May to question employment, health and salary policies but also to raise the issue of the defense of democracy. We cannot let Bolsonaro treat the country as the backyard of his house, where his children ride on scooters and they do what they want. And we know that the union movement alone will not make this change. That’s why we decided to expand it, “said the general secretary of Força Sindical, João Carlos Gonçalves, Juruna.

“If it is going to be impeachment, resignation or something else, society is going to say it. But this president cannot continue like this,” said the union leader, one of those who compares the current movement with Diretas Já.

Faced with the impossibility of carrying out a physical act, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the centrals opted to do a live broadcast on social networks throughout the afternoon today.

Negotiation

The event begins with an ecumenical celebration that will bring together representatives of different religions and from there it will intersect artistic presentations with political speeches. It will be the first time that Lula and FHC share a platform, even if virtual, since the second round of the 1989 election, when the toucan supported the PT against Fernando Collor de Mello.

The joint had mishaps. Sectors of the Central Única dos Trabalhadores (CUT), linked to the PT, questioned the direction of the central on the participation in the same act with Rodrigo Maia and Alcolumbre, according to them “enemies of the workers”. PSOL representatives, including the former presidential candidate Guilherme Boulos, decided not to participate in the act due to the presence of the DEM duo.

Representatives of civil society organizations such as the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB) and the Brazilian Press Association (ABI) were invited and must participate.

To keep the audience, dozens of artists were cast. Singers Chico César, Zélia Duncan, Otto, Preta Ferreira, Dexter, Delacruz, Odair José, Leci Brandão, Aíla, Preta Rara, Mistura Popular, Taciana Barros and Francis and Olivia Hime will join actors like Dira Paes, Osmar Prado, Maeve Jinkings, Paulo Betty, Fabio Assunção and Bete Mendes.

The American actor Dany Glover, who has participated in other events of the left in Brazil and the British musician Roger Waters are the international attractions. The former Pink Floyd bassist sent a video singing We Shall Overcome, composed by folk singer Pete Seger, used in the campaign of former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

Waters became an enemy of the Brazilian extreme right when he stamped the phrase “Fora Bolsonaro” in shows in Brazil in 2018. The 1st. unified May Day will be organized by the country’s nine largest union centers, CUT, Força, UGT, CTB, CSB, CGTB, Nova Central, Intersindical and Publica under the motto “Health, Employment and Income. In defense of Democracy. A new world is possible”.

