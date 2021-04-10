Maxwell’s family defends her against allegations in the Epstein case

15 minutes. The family of British Ghislaine Maxwell, detained in New York (USA) pending a trial in which she is accused of helping financier Jeffrey Epstein in an alleged plot of sexual abuse of minors, defended her innocence on Friday on a page website for this purpose.

“My sister is not a monster,” declares her brother, Ian Maxwell, in a video posted on the page created by the family, realghislaine.com. This page was launched this Friday to present “facts” about the person they know. versus the “fictional character created by the media”.

Maxwell’s arrest

Maxwell was arrested and charged in the summer of last year in New York on six counts. Of these charges, four of them were for crimes related to his “role” in the alleged plot of sexual abuse of minors around Epstein – who committed suicide when he was in prison in 2019 – and two for false testimony to Justice.

However, in late March the New York Southern District Attorney’s Office charged her with more serious charges of child sex trafficking. Due to this, a formal instruction hearing is called on April 23.

Maxwell has been imprisoned since July 2020 at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where her lawyers have denounced unsanitary conditions and difficulties in preparing her defense before the trial she faces in mid-July this year.

“She has been held in this American prison in effective solitary confinement without bail for 280 days and adding up,” her family stated in a press release. At the same time they added that he faces “multiple deprivations that are affecting his health and ability to adequately prepare his defense.”

His brother Ian regretted that the court rejected his request to be released from prison on a million-dollar bail three times and said that he will appeal the latest dismissal of Judge Alison Nathan, who is handling the case and argued that it presents a flight risk.