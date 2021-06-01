Maxus industrial vehicles, already on sale in Spain

Enlarge

ACD June 1, 2021

Maxus has just started its commercialization in Spain with Bergé Auto with an offer of electric and diesel vans.

Bergé Auto, one of the largest car dealers in the world, has just announced that it is starting the sale of Maxus brand vehicles, specialist in commercial vehicles

The Maxus brand originates from the UK and has a long history of developing and manufacturing commercial vehicles. Currently, belongs to the Asian automotive group SAIC Motor, the seventh largest car manufacturer in the world, and the largest producer of automotive batteries in the world.

Electric and diesel versions

For the Spanish adventure, Bergé will commercialize three model ranges from Maxus, two of them electric. These are large capacity industrial vehicles, ranging from 4.8 m3 and 865 kg of payload, to 12.3 m3 and 1,520 kg. Thus, the range that Maxus will sell in Spain is configured as follows:

Maxus eDELIVER 3: 100% electric motor 90 kW (122 HP) and 255 Nm with an electric range of 210 to 342 km (according to the WLTP consumption and emissions homologation cycle in the city).

Maxus eDELIVER 9: 100% electric motor 150 kW (204 HP) and 310 Nm with an electric range of 237 to 353 km (according to the WLTP consumption and emissions homologation cycle in the city).

Maxus DELIVER 9: 2.0 TD Direct Injection engine 120 kW (163 HP) and 375 Nm, both van and cab chassis.

Maxus Life Home V90 Villa Edition, the two-storey motorhome

The Maxus vans, which will be distributed in Spain through a network of 30 dealers spread throughout the Peninsula, have a price that starts at 24,381 euros for the electric variants and from 20,738 euros for diesel versions, to which must be added the aid for the purchase of electric vehicles published in the MOVES III Plan, with subsidies of up to 9,000 euros for electric vans,

With the arrival of Maxus, Bergé Auto, which is present in 14 markets with more than 29 brands in its catalog, adds a new company to its portfolio in Spain, which includes, among others, automobile companies such as Mitsubishi, Subaru or SsangYong.