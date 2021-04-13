Maxon Announces Redshift for macOS Including Native Support for M1-Powered Macs

Extended Compatibility Offers Powerful Options For 3D Content Creators

Today, Maxon announced the immediate availability of Redshift for macOS, including support for Mac with M1 technology and Apple’s Metal Graphics API. Redshift, the award-winning production-ready renderer, offers a rich set of features including lightning switches, flexible shader grids, motion blur, AOV, deep output, layered EXR, and much more. Unlike other GPU renderers, Redshift is a skewed renderer that allows artists to fine-tune the quality of individual techniques to achieve the best balance of performance and quality for production. As a universal solution, Redshift is optimized for high-end performance on Macs with Intel and M1 technology.

This press release is about multimedia. See the full news here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210413005906/es/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Redshift for macOS means a milestone in bringing cutting-edge cinematic rendering to Mac artists. And native support for Mac powered by M1 technology means substantial improvements in workflow efficiency, as the integrated graphics in M1 provide great increased graphics performance combined with low power consumption.

“When Redshift joined the Maxon family in 2019, supporting our community of users on the Mac platform was a top priority,” says Maxon CEO David McGavran. “So we’re delighted that creatives working in macOS environments can now take advantage of this powerful and flexible GPU-accelerated processor built to meet the specific demands of contemporary high-end production.”

Early Redshift testers on macOS have reported some significant performance results. James Rodgers, UK-based Director of Lunar Animation reported, “We’re seeing some crazy results when rendering with Redshift on Mac Pro. A typical frame from the game’s cinematic with lots of effects that we created for Mythic Legends, a mobile strategy game. action packed from Outfit7, previously it took 26 minutes to render per frame. Now renders in just 58 seconds! “

Read more

Redshift for Intel-based Macs will be available this week. Support for M1 Macs will be available with the macOS Big Sur version (11.3). And as is typical for Redshift, with continuous regular updates to improve stability and optimization.

System Requirements and Compatible Guest Apps

About Maxon

Maxon creates powerful yet affordable software solutions for content creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects, and visualization. Maxon’s innovative product portfolio helps artists power their creative workflows. Its product lines include the award-winning Cinema 4D 3D modeling suite, animation and simulation technology, Red Giant’s diverse product lines with revolutionary editing, motion design, filmmaking tools, and the production of high-end, lightning-fast solutions. render Redshift.

The Maxon team is made up of fun and passionate people who believe in building and empowering a successful arts community. From its popular and inclusive events to its Cineversity educational resources Maxon recognizes that developing strong connections with creatives and fostering their professional growth is critical to Maxon’s ability to keep abreast of industry trends and better serve creatives. customers.

Maxon is part of the Nemetschek Group.

See the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210413005906/en/

Contacts

Contact Press

Nick govoni

Zazil Media Group

(e) nick@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (978) 866-7354