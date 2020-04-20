Maxon, a developer of professional 3D modeling, animation and rendering software solutions, today announced Cinema 4D Subscription Release 22 (S22). The next generation of Maxon’s 3D application – and the first subscription-only release – give customers early access to huge performance and interactivity improvements, including unwrapping and UV editing tools, enhanced functionality for selection and modeling tools, organizational licensing for volume customers and updated viewport technology with support for Metal on macOS. In addition, Maxon has increased Cinema 4D pipeline compatibility with GLTF export, improved Z-Brush GoZ integration, and support for node-based materials in FBX and Cineware. Cinema 4D S22 is immediately available for subscription customers. For Cinema 4D perpetual license holders, a release is scheduled for later this year that will incorporate the features of the S22, in addition to additional enhancements.

“In September last year, we introduced subscription-based options to be able to offer professional 3D software at a significantly lower price. This also allows us to offer more frequent improvements and enhancements to our subscription customers,” said Dave McGavran, CEO of Maxon. “The S22 offers subscription users early access to powerful solutions.”

Cinema 4D S22 overview

Cinema 4D S22 online press kit

Recommended system requirements

Cinema 4D S22 requires Windows 10 or MacOS 10.13.6 as a minimum and the latest version 10.15 to get the best experience.

Complete system requirements.

Cinema 4D S22 price and availability

Cinema 4D S22 can be downloaded immediately and is available for macOS and Windows.

Pricing information.

About Maxon

Maxon is a developer of professional 3D modeling, painting, animation and rendering solutions. In January, Maxon and Red Giant closed a merger of the two companies. Its award-winning Cinema 4D, Redshift 3D and Red Giant products have been widely used to create and render everything from stunning visual effects in the best films, TV shows and commercials to cinematic images in the best Triple-A games on the market, as well as illustrations medical and industrial and architectural design applications. Maxon products are available directly on the company’s website and in its worldwide distribution network. Maxon is part of the Nemetschek Group.

