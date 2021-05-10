Maximum tension over violent unrest between Palestinians and the Israeli army

More of 200 Palestinians were injured this Monday in strong clashes with the Israeli Police in the Esplanade of the Mosques, where is the one in Al Aqsa, in occupied East Jerusalem, after days of riots in the city, which this Monday marks another day of tension for the Israeli commemoration of the Jerusalem day.

The clashes with Israeli police officers began in the morning and ended with “215 wounded,” according to the Red Crescent emergency service, which specified that more than 153 had to be evacuated to city hospitals or transferred to their field clinic. .

Among the injured, four of them are in serious condition, detailed a spokesman for this same medical service.

The tension has greatly escalated in Jerusalem during this last weekend, with three consecutive nights of intense clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces. All this coincides with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan – when the tensions began – and the possible eviction of Palestinian families from their homes in favor of Jewish settlers, which generated daily protests.

The clashes had a major peak in the night between last Friday and Saturday, when they spread out on the Esplanade of the Mosques and there were more than 200 wounded in a single night.

This morning the incidents again had their epicenter in the same compound – the third most sacred place for Islam and first for Judaism. Groups of Palestinians clashed with the Israeli security forces as they charged, threw grenades, rubber bullets and used riot dispersal methods such as tear gas, local media reported.

The morning riots also spread around the Esplanade of the Mosques and the streets of the Old City, with some clashes including with Israelis in the area.

This day is especially tense due to the commemoration of Jerusalem Day, in which the Israelis celebrate what they consider the reunification of the city in 1967, which for the Palestinians was the beginning of the occupation. In the afternoon, a large march is planned through the Old City – in the occupied eastern part of the city – by Jewish ultranationalists, which could exacerbate tensions.

To contain the situation, according to some media, the Israeli Police today vetoed the access of Jews to the Esplanade of the Mosques. According to the Haaretz newspaper, so far it has barred about 150 people, although this did not prevent tension.

According to Haaretz, thousands of Palestinians were waiting inside the Al Aqsa complex with stones, iron bars and Molotov cocktails to prevent a possible entry of Jews into the compound, and some of them attacked the police station in the area.