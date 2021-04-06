Maximum of 13,000 spectators at Euro matches in Bucharest

04/06/2021 at 10:44 AM CEST

EFE

The four Euro 2020 matches to be played in Bucharest may have a maximum of 13,000 spectators who will be tested for covid-19 and may not stay more than 48 hours in Romania if they come from abroad, announced this Tuesday the Ministry of Romanian sports in a statement.

“The Local Organizing Structure of EURO 2020 in Bucharest and the Romanian Football Federation (FRF) have drawn up a plan for spectator access in proportion to 25% of the capacity of the National Stadium,” the statement read.

The note refers to the stadium in the Romanian capital, with a capacity for 55,000 people, where the matches will be played next summer, and highlights that “each spectator will be subjected to a test” on match day.

It adds that “the probability” that foreign viewers will be able to stay in Romania for more than 48 hours is “extremely low”.

The Bucharest National Stadium, where the Romanian national team plays, is due to host four matches of the Euro 2020, which will be played between June 11 and July 11 this year, after it was postponed last summer due to the pandemic.

They are Austria-Macedonia on June 13, Ukraine-Macedonia on June 17 and Ukraine-Austria on June 21, all of them from Group C, and a round of 16 match scheduled for June 28.

The organizing committee of the Bucharest matches, of which the Ministry of Sports is a part, already announced on March 3 its intention to allow the matches to be played with 25% of the capacity